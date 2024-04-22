After Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika-Ranveer, Amitabh Bachchan bought land in Alibaug. Check out other celebrities who own luxury homes in a coastal city | Bollywood News





Following in the footsteps of many of his colleagues and other Indian celebrities, the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently purchased a 10,000 square feet plot of land in Alibaug, near Mumbai, Maharashtra, as reported Hindustan Times, citing his sources. The land was reportedly acquired from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for Rs 10 crore, with the transaction recorded last week. According to the publication, Big B invested in the land as part of a project called A Alibaug, a 20-acre housing development launched in April last year. Notably, this is not Bachchan’s first purchase from this manufacturer. Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Bachchan had bought 10,000 square feet of land in the Sarayu, a 7-star development on the banks of the Sarayu River, about 15 minutes from Shri Ram Temple, for Rs 14.5 crore. The coastal town of Alibaug, famous for its beaches like Alibag Beach and Varsoli Beach, has for some time been a favored real estate destination for Indian elites, especially film celebrities. Over time, many stars have invested in luxurious properties, making Alibaug a playground for the rich and famous. Excerpt from Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan and power couples Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, actor Rahul Khanna and fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and her husband Homi Adajania, Alibaug enjoys a significant celebrity presence. According to Financial Expresswhile Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug abode is the ultra-luxurious Deja Vu Farmscricketer Kohli and his wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, have invested in a opulent 4 BHK villa valued between Rs 10.5 and 13 crore in November, as reported AND Times. Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan also bought last year 1.5 acres of agricultural land in Alibaug. In 2023, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone invested a hefty Rs 22 crore to acquire an opulent bungalow spanning 9,000 square meters in Alibaug, near Mapgaon. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

