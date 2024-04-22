Superman Movie's Hawkgirl Actor Talks Green Lantern and Nathan Fillion's Mr. Terrific





Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced talks about working with Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern and the other superheroes of the DC Universe in James Gunn. Superman movie. With the DCEU movie timeline officially over, Warner Bros. Discovery is actively working on its new superhero universe in the form of Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. The first film currently in production at DC Studios is Supermanstarring David Corenswet as the new live-action Man of Steel.





However, Gunn Superman The film will feature several iconic DC heroes, including Hawkgirl, played by Merced. In a new interview with Rant screen while promoting his new film Max Turtles all the way downwe asked Merced about her Superman filming process. Although she couldn't give any spoilers, Merced spoke about her excitement about working with Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, sharing the following: Isabela Merced: Oh, well I have to say your house reminds me of Nathan Fillion's, he has a Superman doormat and he has a doorbell [that] actually plays the theme of Superman entering his Fortress of Solitude. He plays the theme when you enter the house and I'm really excited to work with him. This is a great casting choice for Green Lantern and Edi Gathegi is also incredible as Mr. Terrific. We're actually going this Sunday, I think, to film the first stuff. [Editor’s Note: this interview was conducted on Friday, April 5, two days before the Sunday that Merced was referencing]

Screen Rant: In the costume, I hope? Isabela Merced: Yeah, yeah, of course! Related Who is David Corenswet? James Gunn's Superman Actor Explained David Corenswet has officially been cast as Clark Kent in DCU's Superman: Legacy, leading many to question his career thus far.

How Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Mr. Terrific Fit Into James Gunn's Superman Movie The new DC Universe has several superheroes already established in the universe Although exact plot details have yet to be revealed, the Superman The film's cast also includes Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, alongside Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific. It's unclear if any other DC heroes will make their way into Gunn's Superman film, as there was no recasting for other roles. Although there are fears that there will be a lot of superheroes in what is supposed to be Superman's first solo film in the DC Universe, Gunn made it clear that they are there in support.

One of the points Gunn emphasized Superman is that it will introduce a DC Universe where superheroes are already established. This is why Clark Kent will already function as the Man of Tomorrow, but at the beginning. Having Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Green Lantern, and Mister Terrific helps visualize the world of heroes existing around Superman already in Chapter 1, “Gods and Monsters.” This is also why characters like The Engineer – played by Maria Gabriela De Faria – from The Authority will also appear, as it allows for a greater variety of DCU superheroes. Although Merced's Hawkgirl costume has yet to be revealed to the public, it's possible that each time they film more scenes on location, some glimpses will finally emerge. With many details still being kept under wraps, time will tell when Gunn will reveal more to the world about his Superman movie. But for now, DC Universe audiences will have to wait and see what the film has in store for us. Superman movie.



Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman is Warner Bros.' first film. rebooted DC Universe to focus on the titular hero of the comics. It presents a new version of Man of Steel following Henry Cavill's departure from the role, honoring the character's roots as "the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way." Release date July 11, 2025 Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Cast David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Mara Gabriela De Fara

