David Beckham sues actor Mark Wahlberg for 'losing $8.5 million' in Los Angeles gym business





Now the owner of Inter Miami CF claims he lost more than 8.5 million when the F45 shares he was promised were withheld until the company's stock price fell. Beckham's DB Ventures Ltd (DVBL) claims it was promised shares in the company would be shared in early 2022, but were not disclosed until months later as the price had risen from about $12 per share to $3 per share. The footballer's lawyers now claim the delay cost him millions in potential profits. The case has been ongoing for several years after Beckham filed a joint lawsuit against the company with retired Australian golfer Greg Norman in 2022. A judge later ruled they must file separate lawsuits. DVBL previously sought damages of up to 15 million from F45, according to documents filed in 2023, but the new case seeks damages directly from Wahlberg's investment group as well as F45's founders. Wahlberg and his co-defendants, F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch, say the allegations of fraudulent conduct are baseless and have requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, according to documents viewed by The Sun. Forced to close locations F45 shares are now worth 15 cents, according to recent market data, and the fitness company has been forced to close its locations in countries including the United Kingdom, the United States and its native Australia. Wahlberg and Beckham's relationship since the British footballer moved to the same Los Angeles neighborhood hasn't always been smooth, with the actor previously complaining that Beckham attracted too much media attention with him. He said in 2009 that it used to be very quiet on my road, adding: Then David moved in with his family. Suddenly we have paparazzi hanging around day and night. I am strongly opposed to this sort of thing. Where I come from, it's not considered wise to follow people like that, unless you're looking for serious trouble. When that happens, I start thinking: I'm either going to get this guy or he's going to get me. But after making these comments, Wahlberg went out of his way to make sure Beckham didn't take it personally. I met him and some of his sons and he seems like a nice guy, he added. When Beckham became the global brand ambassador for F45 over a decade later, he said: I have been a fan of the F45 franchise and the training model since my friend Mark Wahlberg introduced it. The Telegraph has contacted representatives for Wahlberg and Beckham for comment.

