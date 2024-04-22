Tulsa King drama shows how entitled people in entertainment are





There seems to be a lot of drama in Taylor Sheridan's “Tulsa King,” and it just goes to show the serious entitlement problem within the entertainment industry. Sopranos veteran Terence Winter appears to be returning to “Tulsa King,” despite initially leaving the series after the first season. While we didn't miss the news that Winter had initially opted out and returned to the Sylvester Stallone-led series, we didn't realize how significant this was in the context of Taylor Sheridan's other shows. Winter's return as one of the lead writers and executive producers of “Tulsa King” was almost flagged as a side note in the ongoing saga of Sheridan's series. But in reality, it seems to be part of a pattern. Winter apparently had issues with the “creative direction” of the show, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. The new position will allow Winter to work closely with Stallone while avoiding Sheridan, sources told the outlet. But why are entertainment veterans so opposed to Sheridan's approach to his work? Rumors Erupt About Taylor Sheridan's 'Tulsa King,' But It's Not What It Seems | @DailyCaller https://t.co/U2lqJjUOhz – KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) March 12, 2024 Sheridan's flagship series “Yellowstone” is on something of a hiatus despite Paramount executives announcing it will return in November. Almost all of the drama surrounding “Yellowstone” actually comes from the series' protagonist, Kevin Costner. Costner, like Winter, apparently doesn't like the direction Sheridan is taking the series. To that, I just have to say: who cares? You're paid to be an actor, not to run the whole show. While no one working full-time in entertainment should be applauded for their work (it's a very easy and luxurious career that doesn't help anyone in any practical way), Sheridan single-handedly came up with a whole series of ideas that “We will guarantee these types of entertainment work, wages and residuals for potentially decades to come. And while I completely understand how gross it can be to put your name to something you're not really proud of, it's just part of working in the modern world. Winters, Costner and anyone else who has a problem with Sheridan's approach to work needs to understand this. Regardless of how these rocky relationships play out, Winter, Costner, and Sheridan all win in the end. They are all way overpaid for doing nothing to actually help humanity. And if they're too childish to learn to get along, another studio will pay them to do nothing meaningful on a completely different project. (RELATED: 'Tulsa King' Reveals Major Casting Update) But us fans? We are the ones who lose because we support the shitty world these men use to create their fiction. All we ask is that they put their ego aside and tell us a story so we can turn off our brains for 40 minutes a week. Is it so difficult to do?

