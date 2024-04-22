Hollywood handbag designer sentenced to 18 months in prison after 2022 arrest





A top fashion designer whose accessories have been used by celebrities, from Britney Spears to the cast of the TV series “Sex and the City,” was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court for smuggling crocodile handbags from his homeland. Colombia. Nancy Gonzalez was arrested in 2022 in Cali, Colombia and later extradited to the United States for leading a massive, multi-year conspiracy involving recruiting couriers to transport her high-end handbags on commercial flights to high-end showrooms. range and fashion events in New York, all in violation. US wildlife laws. “It's all motivated by money,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald, who compared Gonzalez's behavior to that of drug dealers. “If you want to deter this conduct, you want the cocaine kingpin, not the person on the ground.” Famous fashion designer arrested for allegedly smuggling crocodile handbags Gonzalez's lawyers asked for leniency for the famous designer, describing her journey as a divorced single mother of two in Cali who designed belts on a home sewing machine for friends and became a fashion icon who could compete with brands like Dior, Prada and Gucci. . They showed the court a video, from 2019, of top buyers from Bergdorf Goodman, Saks and other retailers praising his creativity and productivity. “She was determined to show her children and the world that women, including minority women like herself, can successfully pursue their dreams and become financially independent,” they wrote in a memo before the court hearing. Monday. “Against all odds, this small but powerful woman managed to create the first-ever luxury, high-end fashion company from a third world country.” However, the government countered that she had acquired great wealth and an opulent lifestyle, which contrasted with the couriers she recruited to smuggle her goods into the United States. According to testimony from her co-defendants and former employees, before major fashion events, Gonzalez, described as a micro-manager, would recruit up to 40 passengers to each carry four designer handbags on commercial flights. In this way, prosecutors estimate, she smuggled goods worth up to $2 million into the United States. All skins came from caimans and pythons bred in captivity. Nonetheless, on some occasions it failed to obtain appropriate import permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, required by a widely ratified international treaty governing trade in endangered and threatened wildlife. In 2016 and 2017, she was warned by U.S. officials against violating those rules, which made her conduct particularly “egregious,” Judge Robert Scola said in handing down her sentence. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Although trade in the skins used by Gonzalez was not banned, they came from protected wild animals that require close monitoring under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, known by its initials as CITES. Gonzalez, addressing the court before the sentencing, said she deeply regretted not having meticulously followed U.S. laws and that her only wish was to hug her 103-year-old mother again. “From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to the United States of America. It was never my intention to offend a country to which I owe immense gratitude,” she said, holding back tears . “Under pressure, I made bad decisions.”

