What do Bollywood deepfakes mean for global democracy?

Fake footage showing Bollywood stars criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urging people to vote for the opposition has been viewed more than half a million times as India goes to the polls.

The rapid spread of AI-generated clips, in which Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh “allegedly claim that Modi failed to deliver on his campaign promises”, highlights the potential role deepfakes could play in the “mammoth” elections in six weeks in India, said Reuters – and in other votes around the world.

Indians are very engaged online. In a country with nearly a billion voters, the number of people with access to the Internet is expected to exceed 900 million by 2025, according to Statesman. The average Indian spends more than three hours a day on social media, the Indian Institutes of Management said.

But it opened the country to misinformation. As part of the World Economic Forum Global Risks Report for 2024, India tops the ranking of countries most exposed to the risk of disinformation. And “for many veteran fact-checkers in India, this did not come as a surprise,” said the Reuters Institute.

In 2018, the BBC reported on research from India, Kenya and Nigeria on how ordinary citizens interact with and spread fake news. “For some, the facts were less important than the emotional desire to strengthen national identity,” the network said. Social media analysis found that right-wing networks were “much more organized” than left-wing ones, “pushing false nationalist stories further.”

Part of the problem is a lack of clear guidelines in India regarding the use of AI, said Divyendra Singh Jadoun, a former political student with a group affiliated with the opposition Congress party that now creates fake videos online. Talk to Bloomberghe said: “Deepfakes can easily influence the voter, as many are new to the Internet and are fooled even by low-quality fakes.”

India “is not the only country lacking regulation,” Bloomberg said. “There are few guidelines and legal structures anywhere.” And with more than 60 countries and the European Union set to go to the polls this year, “for the first time, powerful advances in generative AI have the power to influence outcomes, from Brussels to Delhi, in passing through Washington and beyond.”

Large language models, which led to the creation of applications such as ChatGPT, were the catalyst for a “flood of easy-to-use AI applications allowing individual stores to produce deepfakes at an alarming rate.”

AI-generated deepfakes currently used in elections around the world “are the kind of canaries in the coal mine of what might happen in some of these elections,” said Ginny Badanes, executive director of Democracy Forward from Microsoft. “Whether this has a direct impact on the election itself is obviously not something any of us can be really sure of.”

After that ?

Governments around the world are grappling with the regulation of AI in an effort to balance the potential harms and economic opportunities this technology offers.

Recent initiatives include non-binding agreements such as the Group of Seven principles on AI and the conclusions of the UK AI Security Summit. Others have taken “more concrete steps,” Bloomberg said, with the EU planning mandatory rules and China implementing controls on the use of AI.

But skeptics have argued that these mostly voluntary commitments “don't go far enough at a time when companies are reducing human trust and security teams and handing content moderation to AI.”

“Many elections are decided on tiny percentile differences,” Marietje Schaake, director of international policy at the Cyber ​​Policy Center at Stanford University and a former member of the European Parliament, told Bloomberg. “There's no need to convince a significant number of people and most of the population can still say, 'Oh, no, well, we weren't affected by that at all.'”