Knoxville-born Dale Dickey seems to be everywhere





It's an iconic moment from the trailer for “Fallout,” the highly anticipated TV series based on the popular video game franchise. A minute later, as wide-eyed ingenue Lucy proudly tells tough trader Ma June that yes, she is indeed a “vault dweller,” a face familiar to Knoxville residents who narrow their eyes in disbelief through her grandmother's glasses. Dale Dickey then lashes out with a throaty sneer before delivering a devastating one-liner: “I thought all you dip***s were dead!” The website for the Amazon series, launched April 10describes Ma June as “a trader from the undesirable small town of Filly (who) will trade with anyone – as long as they have the caps. Remember, she didn't establish her position by being a breeze. Walk through it and you'll find yourself on the business side of a rifle. Amazon has already announced that a season two is in the works. With the series likely heading to New Vegas, viewers will likely only get to enjoy Dickey's Ma June in episode 2 of the first season, titled “The Target.” But fans of the Knoxville-born actress will have plenty of opportunities to spot her in the very near future (unlike a fictional 2296). An introduction to Dale Dickey for the uninitiated The actress who was called “one of Hollywood’s great scene stealers” by Vanity Fair debuted at a very young age. What might have been Dickey's acting debut, as Bet in a production of “Oliver!” staged at the Clarence Brown Theater in 1972, was reported on by the News Sentinel. The performance of “Little Dale Dickey” was exceptional, the reviewer concluded. Dickey attended Bearden High School and played several roles in high school productions, including the role of Emily in “Our Town.” She then attended the University of Tennessee from 1979 to 1984, but left to pursue her acting career. In 1985, she was in New York, appearing in an off-off-Broadway production; in 1988, she participated in a touring production of “Steel Magnolias.” Dickey made her television debut playing the recurring role of Opal McHone on the CBS historical drama “Christy” from 1994 to 1995. She also had recurring roles on “My Name is Earl” and “Breaking Bad” and worked in films including “The Pledge.” with Jack Nicholson. Her breakthrough role came in 2010 as Merab in “Winter's Bone”, for which she won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress. Since then, you may have seen her in films like “Hell or High Water” or “Leave No Trace,” as well as TV shows like “True Blood” and “A League of Their Own.” His first starring role came in 2022, in “A Love Song” with Wes Studi. What will Dale Dickey appear in next? You can still see Dickey in this first season of “Fallout,” of course. According to Deadline, Dickey has been tapped for a highly recurring role in Maxcomedy's upcoming second season “Bookie,” which follows bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as he and his partner, former NFL star Ray (Omar J.Dorsey), frolic in Los Angeles. Angeles is trying to keep its illegal sports betting operations running. Dickey will play Danny's stepmother. She will have a recurring role in season 3 of “Bosch: Legacy” and will star in a thriller, “The G,” which is expected to hit theaters this year. And she will appear in Kevin Costner's “Horizon: An American Saga.” Liz Kellar is a reporter for Tennessee Connect. E-mail[email protected]. Support strong local journalism by subscribing toknoxnews.com/subscribe.

