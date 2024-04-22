Tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood, 15 injured





FILE – Universal Studios Hollywood officially reopens to the public at 25% capacity with COVID-19 protocols in place in Los Angeles, April 16, 2021. A trolley accident at Universal Studios Los Angeles injured several people Saturday evening, 20 april. 2024, the authorities and the company announced. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file) | Photo credit: Damian Dovarganes

Fifteen people were injured in a streetcar crash at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday evening, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Los Angeles County firefighters announced on social media that they arrived at the theme park shortly after 9 p.m. in response to reports of an accident. “A trolley tour was underway in the backroom of Universal Studios Hollywood,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “The streetcar had just passed the Jurassic Park Cars and was making a turn to head north on Avenue M. For unknown reasons, while negotiating the turn onto Avenue M, the last car of the streetcar was collided with a metal guardrail on the right side of the road, which caused it to tip over and eject several passengers from the tram. “Fifteen passengers were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment and evaluation with minor to moderate injuries,” the statement added. “The causes of the accident are still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this accident,” the statement added. On Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood shared an updated statement: “On Saturday evening during the studio tour, a streetcar collided with a guardrail while filming at left Our hearts continue to be with the guests involved, and we are We are grateful that, based on agency reports, the injuries sustained are minor We are working closely with state agencies, including the California. Highway Patrol, as we continue our review of the incident and safety remains a top priority, modified route and strengthen our operational and safety protocols. The Universal Studios Tour is among the theme park's top attractions, offering visitors a one-hour behind-the-scenes tour to explore behind the scenes where many of Hollywood's iconic films and TV shows were created. Some of the famous film sets included in the tour are Jordan Peele's Jaws and Nope. Starting next week, Universal Studios Hollywood will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the attraction, known as the “World-Famous Studio Tour,” after its launch in 1964.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/universal-studios-hollywood-tram-crashes-15-injured/article68094247.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos