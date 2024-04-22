Chasing Gold: Will Dev Patel win his Best Actor nomination for Blood?

I still remember the first day I watched Kickboxer. I was 10 years old, returning from a day at the beach with my family after unbearable cramps and unpredictable weather in Alexandria. Tonight, Kickboxer was on TV, my mother's all-time favorite. I sat through all of this, mesmerized, heart pounding, body trembling with hunger and intense (childish) desire as Van Damme kicked Thai Pads and banana trees with his shins, doing a deep lunge to its fullest extent. Coconuts fell on his stomach, sticks were thrown at his face, and he prayed in the temple, finding his spirit animal. When it came time for the final fight in the ring, my feelings intensified as the fiery fight scenes reached their climax, and then boom! Van Damme won and I had my first period. Talk about a rite of passage.

As a film critic always looking for this feeling, wanting to capture it and relive it for the first time, it is always difficult to find it in today's elusive film scene. With Van Damme on screen, fighting and flexing his muscles, moving his limbs underwater, and increasing his pain tolerance, I didn't feel like I was enjoying Van Damme's performance or having the I had a crush on him, I wanted to be him. I wanted to have this body that you could use to crush your enemies or be hit by a blunt object, and then emerge unscathed, whole and powerful.

It wasn't until I looked Monkey man directed and starring a bloodied, filthy, angry Dev Patel, which I realized is Kickboxer on steroids because, unlike JCVD, Dev Patel is a great actor.

Monkey man is an action-packed, bloody revenge story; one man takes matters into his own hands, exacting punishment on the city's elites. It is The Punisher meets Kickboxerwith a touch of that Slumdog Millionaire atmosphere which must have influenced Patel unconsciously at some point. Instead of glamorizing and romanticizing the fight, Patel brings viewers into the gritty, sloppy, dirty and messy context of in-ring violence. The fighters' hands tremble and they spit out their teeth. Their bodies, while glistening with sweat, are also covered in sand and dirt. But Dev Patel's eyes are wild. There is no trace of docility or warmth in them. While her eyes are accented with black kohl, her body revels in the grease and bruises of combat. Then the magic happens and I am immediately transported back to that time when I watched Kickboxer for the first time.

As the film progresses, I want more. I encourage Patel to receive and inflict pain, to be nourished and tempered by it, and soothed by the gravity of its intensity. No modern action film has brought me to the chaotic and somewhat flawed intensity of the heyday of 90s action films like this one. Patel is both powerful with and without the monkey mask. Since he is also a director, he knows exactly the keys to his performance, how detailed it is and how he can pull all the threads to bring out the best in Kid, the main character. As if the god of vengeance transcended power to him and ceded it for his benefit in every possible way.

Patel took me on an exciting adventure in wanting to become the master of Kid/Bobby the Bleach. I wanted to be Monkey Man, getting beaten up but also crushing my enemies and plotting to sabotage their empires built on blood and corruption. At the helm of the film, Patel allows himself the creative freedom to exist in all the guises of a man tormented by poverty, trauma and ambition. He has become his own Bruce Lee and his version is made up of multiple influences and acting influences.

Will Patel's performance earn any nominations? It would be too early to judge, although his performance is no less deserving than that of many other actors who have received more attention, whether during this lukewarm season or previous awards seasons.

What stands in the way of Patel's nomination are two things: first, he's not white, and there's no doubt that white artists get better visibility and recognition at awards, even so lately things have been more optimistic and inclusive. Secondly, it is an action film, although it is more of a bloody and revenge drama, but it is still an action film and the prestigious institutes and entities awards have been unkind to action films in the acting categories. Action stars or even serious dramatic actors – and I use that term loosely – who venture into action movie territory are rarely rewarded for their performances, even meritorious ones.

But that doesn't take away from the greatness and depth of his performance. If this were a somewhat successful season for me, Dev Patel would be my first contender for Best Lead Actor.