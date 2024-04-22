Miter breached by nation-state threat actor via Ivanti vulnerabilities





Miter said Friday it suffered a data breach from a “foreign nation-state threat actor” who exploited two Ivanti zero-day vulnerabilities earlier this year. Miter is a nonprofit research and development company focused on multiple industries, including aerospace, AI, defense and others. On the cybersecurity front, the company manages CVE and has developed a number of industry-standard security frameworks such as ATT&CK. On April 19, Miter disclosed a breach via a press release on its website and a blog post on Medium. In the Press releasethe company said it confirmed a compromise after detecting suspicious activity in its collaborative research and development network NERVE, short for Networked Experimentation, Research, and Virtualization Environment. “After the incident was detected, MITER took rapid action to contain the incident, including taking the NERVE environment offline, and quickly launched an investigation with the support of leading internal and third-party experts. The investigation is ongoing, including to determine the extent of information that may be involved,” the press release states. Miter Chairman and CEO Jason Providakes said in a quote shared with the press release that the company decided to disclose the incident in a timely manner “because of our commitment to acting in the public interest and to advocate for best practices that also improve business security.” necessary measures to improve the industry's current cyber defense posture. According to the Medium article by Miter Senior Cybersecurity Engineer Lex Crumpton and CTO Charles Clancy, malicious actors gained access starting in January via two zero-day vulnerabilities in Ivanti Connect Secure: a authentication bypass, tracked as CVE-2023-46805, and a command injection vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-21887. The vulnerabilities were widely exploited earlier this year and hundreds of organizations were compromised, including CISA. “Beginning in January 2024, a malicious actor performed reconnaissance of our networks, exploited one of our virtual private networks (VPN) via two zero-day vulnerabilities in Ivanti Connect Secure, and bypassed our multi-factor authentication using password hijacking. session,” the message reads. read. “From there, they moved laterally and dug deep into our network's VMware infrastructure using a compromised administrator account. They used a combination of backdoors and sophisticated webshells to maintain persistence and harvest credentials. Crumpton and Clancy said the company responded to initial revelations of the Ivanti Connect Secure vulnerabilities in January. “MITER followed best practices, vendor instructions, and government guidance to upgrade, replace, and harden our Ivanti system, but we did not detect lateral movement in our VMware infrastructure,” the authors write. “At the time, we believed we had taken all the necessary steps to mitigate the vulnerability, but those steps were clearly insufficient.” TechTarget Editorial has contacted Ivanti for comment. Although Miter did not name the specific threat actor behind the attack, Clancy referred to “a sophisticated nation-state threat actor” in a video message attached to the press release. In it, he claims that the threat actor responsible compromised “more than 1,700 organizations,” including Mitre. This suggests that the threat actor was China-linked actor UNC5221, a state adversary detailed in Mandatory search published in January. TechTarget Editorial requested clarification on this point, but a Miter spokesperson declined to provide additional details. Alexander Culafi is a senior information security news editor and podcast host for TechTarget Editorial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchsecurity/news/366581853/Mitre-breached-by-nation-state-threat-actor-via-Ivanti-flaws The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos