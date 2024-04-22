15 people injured in trolley crash at Universal Studios Hollywood, authorities say





Fifteen people were injured in a streetcar crash at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday evening, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department shared on social networks that he went to the theme park just after 9 p.m. to report an accident. More from The Hollywood Reporter A trolley tour was underway in the Universal Studios Hollywood backcountry, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The Hollywood Reporter in a report. The streetcar had just passed Jurassic Park Cars and was making a turn to head north on Avenue M. For unknown reasons, while negotiating the turn onto Avenue M, the last car of the streetcar ran into collision with a metal guardrail on the right side of Avenue M. the roadway, which caused it to tip over and eject several passengers from the tram. Fifteen passengers were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment and evaluation with minor to moderate injuries, the statement added. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this accident. A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson shared in a statement to THR Saturday night, there was a tram incident at the theme park this evening that resulted in several minor injuries, confirmed by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. We strive to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident. Late Sunday afternoon, a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson shared an updated statement: On Saturday night during the Studio Tour, a streetcar collided with a guardrail while he turned left. Our thoughts continue to be with the guests involved and we are grateful that, according to agency reports, the injuries sustained were minor. We are working closely with state agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, as we continue our review of the incident and safety remains a top priority. We have resumed Studio Tour operations with a modified itinerary and are strengthening our operational and safety protocols. The Universal Studios Tour is one of the theme parks' most popular attractions, taking visitors on a one-hour behind-the-scenes tour to see behind the scenes where some of Hollywood's most memorable films and TV shows were filmed. Some of the film sets featured on the tour are Jaws and Jordan Peeles No. Starting next week, Universal Studios Hollywood is also celebrating the 60th anniversary of the attraction, which they named the World-Famous Studio Tour, after its debut in 1964. April 21, 11:41 a.m.: Updated with statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. April 21, 5:25 p.m.: Updated with a new statement from Universal Studios Hollywood. The best of the Hollywood Reporter

