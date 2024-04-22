Janet King actress Marta Dusseldorp talks to Virginia Trioli on ABC TV's Creative Types

Actress Marta Dusseldorp displays an inscrutable and ironic smile at the mention of a possible new series for her best-known character, Janet King.

The last time we saw Dusseldorp as the icy, vulnerable, brilliant, hot-headed Crown prosecutor, she seemed defeated on all fronts: losing in court, losing at home, losing her way.

For many super fans of the show, the character, and Dusseldorp, the award-winning actor who played him, this seemed an unsatisfying way to end the TV series' three seasons.

Why couldn't Janet get her happy ending?

“One day I would like to see her again,” said Dusseldorp, speaking from his home in Hobart while filming ABC TV's Creative Types.

“I think there's a prime suspect in her. You know when you'd see Helen Mirren come in, older and in her space?

“I think there’s still a place for Janet, and I get asked about her all the time.”

History is on her side: there was a seven-year gap between the end of the Prime Suspect series and its eventual reboot, and Janet King finished seven years ago. Will the answer to the question of his return not necessarily be yes?

“Maybe.” That mysterious smile again.

The work of playing Janet King

When Dusseldorp describes herself as a working actress, you better believe her. Working weekly TV shows is one of the hardest gigs aside from doing eight shows a week, the main difference being that there is a new set of lines every day on a TV.

“I heard Jessica Marais give an interview once and she said, 'I've spoken more written words this year than my own,'” Dusseldorp recalled.

“And I thought, 'Yeah, I know what you mean.' Because the number of lines I had to learn for Janet King was unnatural to say the least.

“And so I was shooting 70 hours a week, and then I was learning my lines Saturday and Sunday, three hours a play, and I had two kids and a marriage and all these things and friends that I was trying to hold on to as best I could. possible.

Janet King was the first lesbian lead character on Australian television, winning the AACTA Award for Best Leading Actress in Dusseldorp.(Provided: ABC TV)

Damian Walshe-Howling, Janet King's Düsseldorf co-star, describes her as a “machine”.

“I've never seen anyone work with such attention to detail, she had so many legal lines on that show. I was impressed with how she was able to keep those lines and come in with speed and rhythm,” he said.

Behind the camera

In the years following King's role in Dusseldorp, his interests shifted from actor to producer.

In 2019, Dusseldorp launched Archipelago Productions with Winspear, producing film, television and theater productions.(ABC News: Maren Preuss)

She was an associate producer on Janet King, which meant she was “in the room” during the construction of the story and series. But her interest in defining the stories she wants to tell, the stories she cares about, began much earlier.

As Dutch ingénue Helen van Praagh in Bruce Beresford's 1997 film Paradise Road, a very young Dusseldorp hid behind the veteran director and watched him work.

Beresford often turned around to find her lying around. “He was shouting at me: ‘Are you still here?’”

After decades of success on the small screen and stage, including on the beloved shows BlackJack and Jack Irish, Dusseldorp moved with her family to Tasmania and launched Archipelago Productions with her husband, actor and director Ben Winspear, producing plays, films and his famous television show. , Bay of Fires.

Dusseldorp lives in Tasmania with her husband, actor Ben Winspear.(Provided: ABC TV)

And after?

In the darkly funny Bay of Fires, Dusseldorp can finally emerge as the brilliant comic actress she learned from sitting at the feet of the greats, including Max Gillies, in her early years at the Sydney Theater Company.

Marta Dusseldorp plays a woman on the run from a hitman in the ABC television series Bay of Fires.(Provided: ABC TV)

“I used to sit at the side of the stage and watch his timing,” she says. I couldn't believe how touching each joke was.

“It was really just a [case of] watch, learn and absorb, and [you] never feel like you have the answer.

“I think that learnings are very important and that no one should rush to be in the front, in the middle, leading the way,” says Dusseldorp.

Dusseldorp's career choices now place her front and center, alongside and in the theaters of her own productions. Along with Winspear, she is currently in pre-production on the next season of Bay of Fires.

The residents of the town where they are filming ran to her during her last visit. She remembers them shouting, “You’re back!”

But what about Janet?

What if Düsseldorf took over Janet King? Wouldn't one of the downsides be that she would have to relearn all those miserable lines?

She laughs: “I would have a junior partner!” I would say, “Oh, tell me again?” And she would do the whole recap! »

Watch Marta Dusseldorp on Creative Types with Virginia Trioli on ABC TV and ABC iview on Tuesday April 23.