Cinespia First Screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery 2024 Revealed – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Cinespia, the outdoor movie series, appears at locations around the city but is synonymous with screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

$22 general admission; cemetery movies begin May 26 with “Se7en”

“Legally Blonde”, “Dazed and Confused”, “Across the Universe”, “DEBS” Pride Screening with LA Pride” and “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” are ahead. Few films have a single setting; Rather, a typical plot takes the film's main characters across the city, or the country, or the world, or even the universe, providing viewers with plenty of picturesque locations to ponder. You could think of Cinespiathe venerable outdoor movie series, similarly: Popular warm-weather events are synonymous with a historic Tinseltown landmark, but fans have seen Cinespia events start popping up near the Greek Theater in the historic park of Los Angeles State, and inside DTLA's ornate movie palaces in recent years. Yet Hollywood Forever Cemetery has long served as Cinespia's hallowed home base, and it's a home it will soon return to with a host of blockbusters and beloved films. “Se7en” brings “sin”-filled energy to the cinematic stage on May 26, while “Legally Blonde” struts its stuff in June on the first day of the month. “Dazed and Confused,” “Across the Universe,” “DEBS” Pride Screening with LA Pride” and “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” will follow, and each night will feature a themed photo area, DJs and places to purchase snacks ., and other friendly images/sounds/moments. Picnicing is great, but you'll want to do it. read details before your arrival. While this is big news for Cinespia fans, the cultural organization has already made some major reveals earlier in the spring, including the announcement that “Almost Famous” would play Rose Bowl Stadium on May 25 . This is the first time Cinespia has screened a film in the Pasadena sports destination. There are two more films coming, both set in Los Angeles State Historic Park: “Mamma Mia!” on May 10 and “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” ​​on May 17. A general admission ticket for a screening at LA State Historic Park and Hollywood Forever Cemetery costs $22, while “Almost Famous” at the Rose Bowl costs $23.

