Unknown people bomb Hollywood home in elaborate Facebook scam





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. In nine months, Bryan and Karla Bernet estimate that between 50 and 60 strangers came knocking on their door to buy new appliances. We were just wondering when the next person would come here,” Bryan Bernet said. This may be the one who one day becomes violent or aggressive. Each time, the couple is forced to explain to the stranger that they are caught in the middle of an elaborate Facebook Marketplace scam. It's a scam that the couple can't seem to escape themselves. They contacted Facebook several times, reported the incidents to the police and reported the fake posts and pages. You can go two weeks with nothing, and then all of a sudden, several people show up on the same day, Bryan said. On Friday, Local 10 News revealed this ongoing issue involving Facebook Marketplace in South Florida. A Broward family caught in a similar scam is paying the price and making costly repairs after their vehicle was vandalized. Robert Vazquez said that hours before the incident in his Dania Beach driveway, two men knocked on his front door looking for the keys to that car. They said they praised it on Facebook. The guy said, I was on Facebook and this car was for rent, Vazquez recalled. We wanted to rent it. We gave a deposit of $250. My son said, “I’m sorry, but no, I’m not renting my car.” I have nothing to do with it. As the conversation continued, they discovered that his sons' Audi S4 had actually been posted on Facebook Marketplace without their knowledge. The two men left empty-handed, but two others returned a few hours later. Surveillance video shows them looking at the car and checking the license plate. A few minutes later, a man grabs a wrench and gets to work. Local 10 News discovered the fake ad was still posted three days later. My son hasn't tried anything to get in touch with Facebook, Vazquez said in frustration. To tell them: get it out of there. You help criminals publish their crimes and you do nothing about it. BSO is investigating and a case is opened with Hollywood police. Local 10 News has reached out to Facebook/Meta for comment as some of these fake ads remain online despite residents' efforts to have them removed. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. If you have been a victim of fraud, report it to Federal Trade Commission.

