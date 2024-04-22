For Flatpack 2024, film historian and BCU professor Valentina Vitali has programmed a selection of award-winning short films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Myanmar. Here she reflects on South Asian cinema and why it's so crucial to program outside of mainstream distribution and corporate streaming platforms.

Typically, when audiences think of South Asian cinema, they think of big-budget Hindi films. Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka all have large film industries that release hundreds of films each year. The same was true until recently for Myanmar and Afghanistan. Birmingham Indian Film Festival, Festival of tongues on fire and Flatpack Festival have done much to promote this other type of South Asian cinema. But the power of major distributors and streaming platforms is such that the British public remains largely unaware of the variety and richness of cinema made in Pakistan or Bangladesh, let alone in smaller countries like Bhutan or Bangladesh. Nepal. In a country like Britain, where South Asian communities are large and diverse, this is simply unacceptable.

Beyond Bollywood, it's an opportunity to see award-winning films made by contemporary independent filmmakers based in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and, of course, India. With a showcase of seven short films – mostly made by young directors, five of whom are women – we want to spark interest in a new type of South Asian cinema, new to British audiences. In the countries of the North, public opinion tends to assume that filmmakers from the South are still catching up and that the films made there are of lower quality. It’s ridiculous and self-indulgent; South Asian countries have been making films since the beginnings of cinema in the 1890s. Today, even in countries where independent artists are in danger and women are constitutionally marginalized, filmmakers, including women , manage to make films of very high quality – in fact, often of a higher quality than that offered by the powerful distributors. It's not so much a question of the courage of these filmmakers – although that too always leaves me speechless. It's more about making audiences aware that these South Asian films also say something to us here in the North.

That’s why I research and write about cinema in South Asia, and particularly women’s cinema there. I want to see more and I wish others could do the same. Researching, writing and programming events like Beyond Bollywood are the tools I have to achieve this. So far, audience response to my screenings has been overwhelmingly positive. Some of the screenings and the research behind them were funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, which believed in the power of these events to challenge easy notions of South Asian identity. Beyond Bollywood presents a small selection of filmmakers whose work I have discovered over the years, whether in their country or at festivals. I have taught film theory and history in India and Myanmar, for example, at the Yangon Film School. I also work closely with film specialists based in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Everything I know about cinema in this region I learned from the students I taught and the academics I met there.

Today, the technology to make films has become more accessible. What's missing are venues and opportunities for independent films to be widely released. I hope that the more opportunities audiences have to watch films by contemporary South Asian filmmakers, the more they will want to see independent South Asian films. Powerful players in the film industry are on a mission to make money. Change will not come from them unless they can make a profit. Change will have to come from the public. As viewers, we should all feel this responsibility – not to mention that we owe it to ourselves not to let algorithms choose for us. Events like Beyond Bollywood give us the opportunity to do just that.

British filmmakers are not going through a good period. Production funding is hard to come by, cinemas are sold out with bland English-language fare, and independent venues and festivals are struggling to survive. But I believe there is always room for independent thought, even in times like these. Come discover what filmmakers are doing today in Myanmar and Afghanistan, to name just two recent cases of extreme political oppression. I can't think of a good reason why anyone wouldn't want to know what creatives are creating and how they're doing it.

Beyond Bollywood will take place on Wednesday, May 15 at the Mockingbird Cinema. Book your tickets here.

