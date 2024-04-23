BOLLYWOOD IN THE 6IX, from Unstoppable Entertainment to Blue Colada, Brampton ON, Festivals and Special Events





This Saturday April 27, 2024

“BOLLYWOOD IN THE 6IX” Inside:

Blue Colada Restaurant

3 Stafford Drive. Brampton

(At Strafford Dr and Kennedy Rd) For limited advance tickets, visit

Theticketport.com/bollywoodinthe6ix2024 View the out-of-print BOLLYWOOD IN THE 6IX photo album from last year's 2023

at https://www.facebook.com/groups/BollywoodInThe6ix

Or

on https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjABXBh Listen to the brand new “amazing”

BOLLYWOOD IN THE 6IX promotional mix

featuring all your favorite party remixes.

See more “

– “FREE ADMISSION” for all birthday people before 11:30 p.m. (no exceptions) with valid photo ID. The birthday must be April 27.

– Celebrating the birthdays of Unstoppable JR and all Aries/Taurus

– All celebrations (birthdays, anniversaries, etc.) and group bookings are welcome

– Bottle and stand reservations strongly recommended.

– The party starts at 10 p.m. Mandatory entry for customers inside the room after 10 p.m.

– It’s not Bollywood music all night. There will be sessions of Soca, Reggae, Afro Beats, etc… Contact:

@deUnstoppabledjNavi at 416 606 7656

Or

@deUnstoppableJr at 647 624 9210 It's the official launch of De Unstoppable JR's brand new game.

“Bollywood in the 6ix 7.0 mixtape. Featuring Toronto's hottest DJs under one roof, bring hits from the past to the present:

* From The Unstoppable JR

* From Unstoppable dj Navi

* Difficult

*Spinz

* Mayor's FreshCut

*ONN Hosted by:

*AmazonDanny

&

* Mom boy Tassa wine competition:

* The next generation Tassa crew Brand new nasty YouTube video ad.

Please click the link below to view =

Listen to old BOLLYWOOD IN THE 6IX mixes, now available on

See less

