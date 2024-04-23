Actor Michael Rapaport calls anti-Israel protesters in Columbia 'tyrants' and 'cowards'





Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport spoke outside Columbia University on Monday at a pro-Israel event against anti-Israel protesters occupying the university's campus and called them “tyrants” and ” cowards.” “If these people were yelling at any other group of people, this would be taken care of,” Rapaport said of Colombia's anti-Israel protesters. “I wish everyone a happy, happy and safe Passover.” He has repeatedly called on Hamas to release the Israeli hostages. “They are tyrants. They are cowards. They are pathetic, lifeless bastards,” Rapaport said. “It's embarrassing. But agenda number 1 is to free our hostages. Agenda number 1-A is to eradicate Hamas. Rapaport also said the protests in Columbia were not peaceful and called the situation an “embarrassment.” The liberal comedian also predicted Monday that former President Trump would win the 2024 election thanks to protests that took over Columbia and Yale University. Rapaport said the protests in Columbia were not peaceful and called the situation an “embarrassment.” Fox News “You know what’s going to be great?” Rapaport remarked sarcastically. “When Donald Trump is elected and I'm not saying I'm voting for him, but when he wins, and he's going to win, the screams and screams you f—— p—- a– suddenly— miserable as you are making now on college campuses, the screams you are making to the Jews about free Palestine, the screams you are making to the Zionists are nothing compared to the screams you are going to make next November, when detached Donald Trump wins the presidency because of you. Dozens of students were arrested and suspended at Yale and Columbia after anti-Israel agitators set up encampments on campus last week. Rapaport, who has spent years attacking Trump in expletive-laden speeches, said he would accept the former president winning re-election if it meant angering anti-Israel activists. The comedian called on Hamas to release the Israeli hostages. James Keivom Many protesters were arrested on the Columbia campus. James Keivom “It would be worth screaming and crying and screaming. I can’t wait to see these f—— protests happen in November, when dirty Donald Trump wins thanks to you f—— small jobs,” he said before laughing. “I can not wait!” he added. The comedian also said in November that voting for Trump was a possibility for him if anti-Semitism was not fought in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/04/22/us-news/actor-michael-rapaport-slams-anti-israel-demonstrators-at-columbia-as-bullies-and-cowards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos