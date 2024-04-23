A Bon Jovi documentary, Idris Elba in Knuckles and Anybody But You

New to streaming this week are the Paramount+ series Knuckles, the Apple TV+ series The Big Door Prize and the Netflix series Dead Boy Detectives.

Courtesy of Paramount+, Apple TV+, Netflix

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's romantic comedy Anybody But You on Netflix and an album by Brazilian superstar Anitta are among the new TV shows, movies, music and games. directed to a device near you.

Also among streaming deals worth your time, selected by The Associated Press entertainment journalists: Everyone's favorite dancing demon doll M3GAN returns to Peacock, a beautiful woman battles hideous beasts in Sony's Stellar Blade video game, and Bon Jovis's early days, rise to fame, and breakups and breakdowns are explored in a new documentary.

Movies

The romantic comedy by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Anyone but you is finally on Netflix starting Tuesday. The film is about two young single people whose magical one-night stand ends in miscommunications and hurt feelings, then they both end up in a small family wedding party and stay in the same house. It is loosely based on Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Reviews were mixed and the box office started quietly, but it became a slow success in theaters, earning over $218 million worldwide. If you've been waiting to see what the fuss was about, now's your low-stakes chance (it's not a bad plane option, either, and that's where this movie critic has it finally looked). And then, if you need a rom-com palate cleanser, Youve Got Mail is also currently on Netflix.

Another stealth box office hit, everyone's favorite dancing demon doll M3GAN returns to Peacock starting Wednesday. Is it great cinema? Probably not, but everyone who watches it seems to be having fun (despite themselves). Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly wrote in her review: “This isn't the brooding, carnage-soaked horror of dank basements and sweaty night terrors; most of the film takes place in broad daylight, every manic tilt of the head, every unholy swivel of the hips, and every tool of gardening murder calibrated for screams that end not in a gasp but in a laugh. M3GAN came to play, and possibly reboot his motherboard for a sequel. Aren't you amused?

Finally, if you have exhausted all your Analysis of tortured poets, you can watch a Joe Alwyn movie instead. He stars in the romantic thriller Claire Denis 2022 Stars at noon, which arrives at Hulu on Sunday, April 28. Based on Denis Johnson's 1986 novel, Margaret Qualley envisions an American journalist in Nicaragua during COVID-19 who begins an affair with a mysterious British man, played by Alwyn.

Lindsey Bahr, AP film screenwriter

Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story premieres on Hulu on Friday, April 26.

Courtesy of Hulu

Music

Hit in the Heart, and They're to Blame: Forty years after a group of New Jersey kids came together and formed a major American rock band, a documentary detailing their beginnings, their rise to fame and, most importantly, , their breakups and breakups happened. . The only Bon Jovi documentary series featuring all members past and present, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story premieres on Hulu on Friday, April 26 in the United States, on Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ in all other territories. Drink all four parts one after the other or dispense them slowly. However you do it, expect to have Live on a prayer stuck in your head for next week.

Anittaarguably Brazil's most recognizable global pop singer since Astrud Gilberto sang The girl from Ipanema almost 60 years ago, is preparing to release a new album on Friday April 26. Her title track Funk Generation, her first since 2022's Versions of Me, and her viral hits Envolver and Girl From Rio (with its interpolation of the Gilberto classic) made her an international star. She targeted for a long time bringing Brazilian sounds to the global music market, and focusing on Brazilian funk is an extension of this desire. Funk Generation is an album where I celebrate my roots. This is where I express the power of Rio funk in each song, its unique, danceable and sensual rhythms, she said in a statement. It's a rhythm born in the favelas, where I grew up, and which breathes resistance and art in every community.

It's time to give flowers to Midwestern MCs: fresh off an opening tour for Migos rapper Offset, Straits Skilla Baby is set to release a new project on Friday April 26, The Coldest. If its trap earworm Bae, with its celebratory, lady-focused lyrics (Bae, you know you're okay, right? in the chorus) and community-focused Plate, are a taste of what's going to happen, the output is going to be delicious. .

Maria Sherman, AP music writer

Watch

The price of the Great Gate, a sweet and silly comedy-drama about the residents of a small town turned upside down by the arrival of a machine that reveals a person's true calling, returns for a second season on Apple TV+. Starring Chris ODowd as a local high school teacher, The Big Door Prize is based on a book by MO Walsh and was one of Associated Press TV shows to watch in 2023. The second season of The Big Door Prize premieres Wednesday. The first season is also still available on the streamer.

Two teenage ghost detectives who appear in DC comics star in their own series called Dead Boy Detectives. The story follows Edwin and Charles, two long-dead teenagers who spend their lives on Earth investigating paranormal cases. They are assisted by a living teenager named Crystal Palace who is clairvoyant. Dead Boy Detectives also features Lukas Gage in an exaggerated comedic role as the Cat King. Actor David Iacono of The Summer I Turned Pretty plays a demon. Ghostly Investigations begins Thursday on Netflix.

Idris Elba and Adam Pally Reprising Their Sonic the Hedgehog Characters for New Animated Series joins on Paramount+. Elba plays Knuckles, an Echidna with super strength, who adapts after moving to Earth at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Pally is Wade Whipple, a not-so-bright deputy sheriff. Knuckles is part of Paramount's efforts to expand the popular Sonic brand. Ben Schwartz and Tika Sumpter also reprise their roles from the films. All six episodes of Knuckles will premiere on Friday, April 26.

Alicia Rancilio

Video games

Sony Starblade takes place on a largely abandoned Earth after an invasion by hordes of mysterious monsters called Naytiba. Enter Eve, a sword-and-gun-wielding warrior who returned to her home planet to help the few remaining people, including a scavenger named Adam. Biblical references pile up for example, The Last City Standing is Xion but the real influence is the popular hack-and-slash epic Bayonetta. If you're craving another flamboyant adventure with a beautiful woman fighting hideous beasts, Korean studio Shift Up hopes it has you covered. Start swinging Friday, April 26 on PlayStation 5.

Electronic arts Tales of Kenzera: Large is less campy and more down-to-earth. Its protagonist, Zau, aims to become a healer and, perhaps, bring his father back from the Land of the Dead. The aspiring shaman has excellent parkour skills as well as solar and moon masks, which allow him to throw spears and manipulate time respectively while fighting evil spirits. Tales of Kenzera is the first title from Surgent Studios, founded by voice actor Abubakar Salim, and he says it was inspired by Bantu folklore as well as his own experience of grief. The journey begins Tuesday on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

Lou Kesten