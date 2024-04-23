STCs Modern Production of Macbeth Features Great British Actor Ralph Fiennes in a Triumphant Performance

ALEXANDRIA, VA – From the opening roar of a fighter jet overhead to the ultimate rhythmic pronunciation of one of the three witches, pricking my thumbs, something wicked is coming this way, this production will be that Macbeth you will remember it above all else. Honestly, I felt like I had never heard, studied, or seen it before, and certainly never performed so brilliantly or staged so creatively.

We don't just see Lady Macbeth (Indira Varma) as a woman who aspires to match a man's powers, desex me here and fill me from head to toe with straight-up cruelty. Make my blood thick, she begs the spirits, but we see Macbeth (Ralph Fiennes) soaked in blood, going mad in fear of divine punishment for his evil deeds, as predicted by the Three Witches (Lucie Mangan, Danielle Flamanya And Lola Shalam).

Enough can't be said about both leads and the raw passion that drives them. feat of strength performances by Fiennes and Varma. Fiennes' delivery, slowing the pace when the lines and mood need emphasis and weight, and drawing the audience deep into his sphere, is fiercely captivating. This slowing down of the pace gives the audience time to think and this is what differentiates this production from many others. The actors with a well-established performance and the director Simon GodwinThere is a keen respect for the prose reflected here.

We tell singers: don't throw away a line. Give it meaning. No line should be incidental or any action superfluous. Here, everything is carefully drawn and focused. This is not the reinvigorated Shakespeare we expect, complete with staccato lines. In this interpretation, a deeper meaning is given to every interaction and every word. It's a glorious thing to see. It's the same experience we have when watching a major film where the viewer has the opportunity to pause in the action to better process the scene, allowing for a more intimate and visceral experience.

Fiennes' extraordinary ability to inhabit Macbeth is as complex and captivating as it is nuanced. The same can be said for Varma as the evil Lady Macbeth. The two are totally in sync and it's absolutely delicious. Although we know the plot well, its action is still thrilling, from sword fights and grisly murders to evil betrayal, heartbreak, and ultimate revenge.

Surprisingly, the production is not taking place at any of STC's downtown theaters. It’s in a former BET-TV production facility in Northeast DC that lends itself to the scale and enormity of this unique event. As you enter the huge installation, you will pass through what appears to be a bombed-out street scene. A burned-out sedan lies on a pile of rubble, reflecting the emotional disasters to come. Fiennes insisted on this point Macbeth being in an industrial space on the outskirts of the city. The same requirement applied to its previous iterations in Liverpool, Edinburgh and London, where it was mounted before arriving in Washington DC. These images were taken during the Edinburgh production but are all the same as here in Washington DC.

A triumph for the artistic director of the Shakespeare Theater Company, Simon Godwin, and this exceptional and mainly British cast!

With Ben Allen like Ross; Ewan Black like Malcolm; Levi Brown like Angus; Jonathan case like Seyton; Keith Fleming like King Duncan/Siward; Michael Hodgson as second murderer/captain; Kiyoko Merolli as Macduff's daughter; Jake Neads as the first murderer/Donalbain; Richard Poivre like Lennox; Steffan Rhodri like Banquo; Rose Riley of Menteith; Rebecca Scruggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor; Maxwell Kwadjo Talbert as Macduff's son; Ethan Thomas like Fléance; Ben Turner like Macduff; Adrianna Weir as Macduff's daughter; And Mila Weir as Macduff's daughter.

Adapted by Émilie Brûle; Set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw; Sound design by Christophe Shutt; Lighting by Jai Morjaria; Composer Asaf Zohar; Combat Director Kate Waters.

Until May 5, presented by the Shakespeare Theater Company in association with Wessex Grove, Underbelly. At 1301 W Street, NE, Washington, DC. For tickets and information, call the box office at 202 547-1122 or visit www.ShakespeareTheatre.org.

If you are unable to secure tickets for this unique production, it will be in local theaters starting May 2.

