All Three Blair Witch Project Stars Speak Out Against Lionsgate After Reboot Announcement – ​​Finger Lakes Daily News





Days after Lionsgate announced the Blair Witch Project reboot, the three people who starred in the micro-budget film only to see it become a blockbuster are speaking out. Joshua Leonard, Michael Williams And Rei Hance It is Heather Donoghue played Josh, Mike and Heather, respectively, in the 1999 found footage horror film. Because they were not members of SAG-AFTRA at the time the film was made, they claim to have never received any residue from the film, which grossed nearly $250 million worldwide. To this end, they have issued a joint statement to Lionsgate, the studio that now owns the franchise rights, to implore them to do the right thing. The trio asks “[r]etroactive + future residual payments… equivalent to the amount that would have been allocated through SAG-AFTRA, had we had a union or appropriate legal representation during the filming of the film. They also ask to be allowed to provide “meaningful consultation on any future Blair Witch.” [project or product]»… provided that their “names and/or likenesses are associated for promotional purposes”. Indeed, photos of Leonard and Donoghue appeared in the press regarding the new project; toys bearing their legal names have been sold over the years. Directors of The Blair Witch Project Daniel Myrick And Eduardo Sanchez released its own statement, co-signed by the producers of the original film, supporting the trio. “While we respect Lionsgate's right to monetize intellectual property as it sees fit, we must recognize the significant contributions of the original cast.” They called the actors “the literal faces of what has become a franchise.” Hance said that “a page-and-a-half contract for $1,000 signed without a lawyer or agent when I was 23” actually meant “a lifetime of stealing my basic assets: my name, my image and my voice “. She added: “It’s been 25 years. Enough.” Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Get the best news on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.

