Exclusive – Ghum Hai actor Shakti Arora not willing to do bold scenes on OTT: I'm like Salman Khan; I hate doing intimate scenes on screen







Talking about her reservations about bold scenes, Shakti said, “I feel Salman Khan when it comes to intimate scenes. I don't like kissing on screen, I never have. I don't like also not doing intimate scenes on screen. “I feel like Indians look pathetic when they do intimate scenes, I feel like they. are cowardly. But when I see firangs doing the same scenes, it doesn't become awkward when Indian actors do it on OTT shows that's why it looks very disgusting.”

Shakti Arora expressed satisfaction over the implementation of censorship measures on OTT platforms. “I am happy that there is censorship on OTT also. There should be a guideline because we belong to Indian culture and civilization and we should not do these things. We should represent our Indian culture and show people what we stand for. If the West is doing it, we should let them do it because it's their culture. But here too, bold subjects are sold in the name of modernization and people enjoy watching them. Personally, I don't like it and I approve of it.”

