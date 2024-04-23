Bollywood teams up with the cutest Instagram game





The Internet is a complicated space. Some days it will make you happy and others sad. But sometimes it will just make you feel unique AF. Especially when you scroll through Instagram and find Bollywood couples all sweet and cute on social media. And all we can do is sit behind our phones and give a silent aww. If you don't believe us, here are five Bollywood couples who are so cute that we can't help but gush over them, while silently mourning their singlehood! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh The parents-to-be have some sizzling chemistry, both on and off screen. And their adorable social media posts are proof. Scroll through their IG and you'll find countless photos of their many escapades to major celebrations, and even some fun back-to-work photos. Not only that, the couple also doesn't hesitate to leave a few sweet comments on each other's posts from time to time. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif We still don't know about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs' marriage, let alone their constant PDA on social media. Their cozy vacation photos and candid messages always make us swoon! Not to mention their wonderful holiday moments, be it Diwali, Christmas or New Year, which warm our hearts! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma This couple has always been at their lowest and prefers to keep silent on their side. Except when it comes to showing their love and affection on Instagram with cringeworthy posts and cute jokes. And who can forget how they announced their first pregnancy and the birth of their second! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving us mushy content on social media for a long time now. And although Chopra first shared her relationship with Jonas via an IG story, it was their wedding that gave us a truckload of adorable photos where they engaged in wedding rituals and ceremonies. Jonas even jumped on the wow trend by commenting on Chopras' post. Main image: Photo by Milind Shelte for Living Media India Limited. Read also :Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Cutest Instagram Moments Read also :Vicky Kaushal talks about how he matured after marrying Katrina Kaif

