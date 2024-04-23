Beauty queen breakthrough in Bollywood: Manushi Chhillar

Ananya Shankar

Seven years ago, on November 18, 2017, every Indian was glued to the screen as the story of the prestigious Miss World crown came home after 17 long years. And walking in the footsteps of the iconic Priyanka Chopra Jonas was none other than Manushi Chhillar, then 20 years old, pursuing her MBBS studies. And today, this former Miss World is a movie star ready to extend her reign in the kingdom of Bollywood.

Debunking the diva stereotype that often accompanies one of her caliber, Manushi arrives just in time for our shoot. Sitting next to her in her vanity, we see that despite a busy schedule leading up to the release of her film, the actress shows no signs of fatigue. Born to Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, a scientist at the Defense Research and Development Organization, and Dr. Neelam Chhillar, an associate professor and head of the department of neurochemistry at the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences, Manushi joined medical school with the same fervor as her. parents, with the aim of following in their footsteps. But destiny had other plans, and a chance encounter at a college festival would set her on a trajectory that would ultimately redefine her destiny.

Now, ahead of the release of her fourth film in just two years, an incredible feat in itself, she tells us that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was in many ways, a dream come true because, in her own words, life is more fun if you do things that are not expected of you. There are many doctors in my family but there is no actor. Well, now it is!

Through thick and thin

Manushi talks about her family, their unwavering pillars of support, with love shining in her eyes. Standing by her side since the very first pageant, the zones for Miss India, she remembers them being anxious at first. Interestingly, they were not as stressed during the Miss India pageant and even quite relaxed during the Miss World pageant!

Since childhood they gave us [her and her siblings] the freedom to choose what we want to do with our lives. They guided us, but not dictated our choices, she expresses. Adding jokingly, “In all honesty, I got a place in a good medical school with a good rank.” So they couldn't say no!

All things considered, unlike many of her co-stars and contemporaries, Manushi is not someone who was born and raised in this industry in which she competed. She accepts that while the nepo baby tag exists and still wields power, she chooses to focus on her craft, letting her work speak volumes rather than succumbing to the noise.

And it's this inherent feeling of sincerity that she brings to every friendship she forges along the way. In a world that simply loves to pit women against each other, we often see her spending quality time with her co-stars!

Break the mold

Honest and hardworking as always, Manushi made her big screen debut with the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj two years ago. In fact, OG action hero Akshay Kumar and his co-star have praised the actress in previous interviews, remarking that she has such a sharp memory! Manushi is grateful to add that during the shoot, Akshay sir told me, “You should have seen how we all acted in our first films, it's not like yours!

Now playing an army captain in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, she had learned a few MMA moves which led to many, many cuts and bruises, but that wasn't all. Her absolute dedication to her art is particularly evident in the psychological obstacles she had to overcome for the film.

Forced to look athletic, she had to gain a lot of muscle in a month or two while filming grueling action scenes for 12 to 14 hours in remote parts of Scotland. So, although she was purely vegetarian for 25 years of her life, she decided to start eating animal foods for this role. She recalls: “My father practices regenerative medicine and he was the one who advised me to try animal proteins. But I had to overcome it psychologically before even thinking about the effect it would have on me physically.

And that's not the only challenge she's overcome and defended in her acting career so far! Operation Valentine was the first time I did a Telugu film; shoot a film in a language that I don't speak, she mentions. But after the film was completed, my director said that my performance in Telugu was better than in Hindi!

A range of passions

There are two things I've always wanted from my job, Manushi reveals, as we wonder if the career path she chose was everything she dreamed of. Being able to dress up and travel. And I had both! Despite working closely with brands and designers, Manushi's personal style is still visible. Although her style continues to evolve, at the heart of it all is a girl who is truly having fun with fashion. And currently the fashionista is in her maximalist wife phase with big messy hair, smoky eyes and trying everything fresh and new!

But to look good, she admits, you first have to feel good. The actress emphasizes the importance of a routine in her life. When she's not shooting, she makes sure to get eight hours of sleep, eat on time and exercise regularly. But apart from that, she chooses to surround herself with good people with positive energy.

A jack of all trades and master of many things, Manushi also finds time in her busy schedule to read. In fact, we notice a copy of Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind on her dressing table as we speak. But a lesser known fact about the actress is that she is actually an avid painter. She tells us: When I haven't painted for more than a week, I crave it like people crave sugar! Growing up, his father always told him that the limits were limitless. Although she laughed about it at the time, she now believes it's the one thing she likes to say to all young girls. Instead of thinking about the privileges you don't have, try it. Focus wholeheartedly on what you want your life to be. It may happen in a different way and not at the pace you want, but at some point it will happen. And remembering 20-year-old Manushi with her big dreams in tow, she certainly knows what she's talking about.

HelloIndia

Photos: Tejas Nerurkar; Creative direction: Avantikka Kilachand; Styling: Anushree Sardesai; Makeup: Pooja Rohira Fernandes; Hair: Kinchangthui Bariamtak; Assisted by: Mrunmayee Phanse; Location Courtesy: La Mar, Worli; Wardrobe Courtesy: Awigna

