



At the LA Times Festival of Books, David Mamet spoke out against initiatives in Hollywood to create diversity, equity and inclusion – called DEI.

ADVERTISEMENT Legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, filmmaker and screenwriter David Mamet didn't mince his words The scribe, who is behind The Untouchables, Glengarry Glen Ross, Oléanna, The postman always rings twiceand the very underrated Walk the dog, spoke about the entertainment industry's efforts to foster greater diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within its ranks. And he's not a fan. DEI is trash, Mamet said at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. He added that the DEI industry's efforts amount to fascist totalitarianism. The playwright and director, who has worked in Hollywood since the 1980s, was on hand to talk about his revealing memoir “Everywhere an Oink Oink: An Aimer, Dyspeptic, and Accurate Report of Forty Years in Hollywood.” He further lambasted the liberal Hollywood establishment by talking about the rules of inclusion that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences put in place for films to be considered in the Best Picture Oscar category. On the new diversity rules, aimed at advancing representation of LGBTQ+, women, ethnic minorities and disabled people, Mamet said: I can't give you a stupid fucking statue unless you have 7% of this, 8% of that is intrusive. In his book, Mamet describes the leaders of these diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as diversity capos and diversity commissioners. The film industry doesn't have much to do to improve everyone's racial understanding the way firefighters do, Mamet said, further arguing that his colleagues would be better off selling popcorn than trying to improve the representation of marginalized groups. Mamet also dismissed the fact that his children, including Zosia Mamet, who starred in HBO's Girls and more recently in Disaster Madame Webare nepo babies. According to the award-winning writer, his children found work through their association with him. They did not benefit from any privileges, Mamet insisted. They earned it through merit… No one has ever given my children a job because of their relationship. David Mamet's memoir “Everywhere an Oink Oink: An Aimer, Dyspeptic, and Accurate Report of Forty Years in Hollywood” is expected to be published in the fall.

Additional sources Los Angeles Times

Additional sources Los Angeles Times

