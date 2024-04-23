Connect with us

Entertainment

Disneys Hollywood Studios Confirms Temporary CLOSURE of Upcoming Attraction

Disneys Hollywood Studios Confirms Temporary CLOSURE of Upcoming Attraction

 


While Mickey sings, it's as if nothing can stop us now when we are at Disneys Hollywood Studios… except for a temporary renovation.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Before you plan a fun day at Hollywood Studios this spring, you might want to read this first. The attraction will be temporarily closed starting one week. Here's what you need to know.

Tucked away in a quiet part of the park is a fun little (air-conditioned) attraction called Vacation Fun. This spot shows an original animated Mickey Short featuring Mickey and Minnie. As of April 29, there are no operating hours listed on the Disney World website, meaning the attraction will be closed.

Disney

Opening hours return to the calendar on May 25, 2024.

Holiday pleasure

If you've never visited this underrated spot in Hollywood Studios, it's definitely worth the trip!

Our favorite part is the photo exhibition on the way out. There's even a world-famous Potatoland spot for all our potato-loving friends.

We LOVE Potatoland!

Disney hasn't shared the reason for this temporary closure, but it's likely just a general renovation. Of course, we'll have to wait and see, but fortunately this appears to be a relatively short shutdown.

Watch out for this closure!

In the meantime, we're always on the lookout for the latest Disney news, so stay tuned for more.

FULL list of shows and movies coming to Disney+ in May

Have you ever visited this underrated place? Let us know in the comments!

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://allears.net/2024/04/22/disneys-hollywood-studios-confirms-temporary-attraction-closure-coming-soon/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: