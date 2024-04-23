Disneys Hollywood Studios Confirms Temporary CLOSURE of Upcoming Attraction

While Mickey sings, it's as if nothing can stop us now when we are at Disneys Hollywood Studios… except for a temporary renovation.

Before you plan a fun day at Hollywood Studios this spring, you might want to read this first. The attraction will be temporarily closed starting one week. Here's what you need to know.

Tucked away in a quiet part of the park is a fun little (air-conditioned) attraction called Vacation Fun. This spot shows an original animated Mickey Short featuring Mickey and Minnie. As of April 29, there are no operating hours listed on the Disney World website, meaning the attraction will be closed.

Opening hours return to the calendar on May 25, 2024.

If you've never visited this underrated spot in Hollywood Studios, it's definitely worth the trip!

Our favorite part is the photo exhibition on the way out. There's even a world-famous Potatoland spot for all our potato-loving friends.

Disney hasn't shared the reason for this temporary closure, but it's likely just a general renovation. Of course, we'll have to wait and see, but fortunately this appears to be a relatively short shutdown.

In the meantime, we're always on the lookout for the latest Disney news, so stay tuned for more.

FULL list of shows and movies coming to Disney+ in May

Have you ever visited this underrated place? Let us know in the comments!