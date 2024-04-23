Jennifer Lopez wore Adidas Samba sneakers loved by Hollywood





Few people make everyday clothes look as cool as Jennifer Lopez, because even when she keeps things casual, she still maintains an elevated edge. When she opts for extra-wide jeans, she pairs them with a sleek, figure-hugging turtleneck and luxe accessories. And while most of us (me) commit to looking scruffy by donning sweatpants, Lopez always makes them look chic. When the star stepped out in New York last week, she opted for oversized black sweatpants, a matching mock-neck sweater with a cropped hem, angular sunglasses and Hollywood-loved sneakers that make any look what instantly cooler outfit: Adidas Samba OG. Lopez opted for the brand's classic white with black stripes style, a look so popular that it's almost completely sold out, but the sneaker is also available in a number of other colors, including Burgundy, GreenAnd red stripes all on this same white base. Adidas

THE now iconic sneakers, worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes and Rihanna, have a classic yet elegant look. They feature a streamlined silhouette, suede accents and a low-profile fit; it's a look that lends itself to almost everything in your wardrobe, with shoppers even calling them a universal sneaker. [They] go with everything, one customer wrote, explaining that they look dressed up or down. I wear them for almost every occasion, to work, going out and even to the gym, said another, while someone else wrote that the classic style just brings [their] outfits together. And according to another fan, they always elevate an outfit. Adidas

But they are much more than just stylish shoes. According to buyers, Sambas are ridiculously comfortable, with one person writing that they felt great right out of the box, [something] the same can't be said for every pair of sneakers. I loved that they were comfortable and flexible from the moment I put them on, they said. Another customer wrote that he was so pleased with the comfort and support it provided to his arch and toes that he is now on his fourth pair. [The] The most comfortable shoe on the market, someone else said, while a final shopper called it their go-to everyday shoe for its comfort and style. Adidas

Adidas Samba ET sneakers continue to be Hollywood's It shoe and for good reason. Shop the shoes shoppers love for their versatility and comfort today, and shop other styles below. Adidas

