City of West Hollywood to Host Division of Building and Safety Open House





The City of West Hollywood recognizes the month of May as Building Safety Month. The City will host a Division of Building and Safety Open House on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the West Hollywood City Hall Courtyard, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard at Sweetzer Avenue . The community is invited to meet City staff, learn about the work of the Building and Safety Division and enjoy light refreshments. Building Safety Month is an international campaign taking place in May to raise awareness about building safety. This campaign reinforces the need for modern, regularly updated building codes and helps individuals, families and businesses understand what it takes to create safe, durable structures. The City of West Hollywood Building and Safety Division is responsible for enforcing building, electrical, plumbing and mechanical codes adopted by the City Council. The Division is also responsible for enforcing the State of California's accessibility and energy conservation regulations. The Division reviews and processes building permit applications, conducts plan checks of construction documents, and conducts building inspections for construction projects within the city. These services are provided directly to the community using a variety of methods, including a public counter, website, telephones, mail, emails and numerous field visits. Each May, the International Code Council, its members and a diverse partnership of professionals from the construction, design and building safety communities meet with businesses, government agencies, trade associations and organizations non-profit to promote building safety through proclamations, informational events, legislative measures. briefings, and more. The City understands the need for safe and sustainable structures where we live, work and play. All communities need building codes to protect their citizens from disasters such as fires, earthquakes, weather events and structural collapse. Building codes are society's best way to protect homes, offices, schools, manufacturing facilities, stores and entertainment venues. Code officials work day in and day out to ensure public safety. For more information on the city of West Hollywoodsbuilding and security divisionplease visit theBuilding and securityon the City's website or contact Cynthia Zabala, the City of West Hollywood's Senior Plan Verification Engineer, at[email protected]or to

