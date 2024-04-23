Brandy Clark, Songwriter Behind the Musical 'Shucked,' Gets Personal in New Album

Connect with us

Brandy Clark says she enjoyed writing the musical Shucked. However, the process of nurturing a theatrical work from the kernel of an idea takes a completely different growth schedule than creating an album of heartfelt Americana and country songs.

It would be like if you made an album every year for 10 years and at the end only one album came out, Clark told the Daily Progress. It's like you made 10 albums and released one.

After a decade of work by a multitude of creatives, Shucked, with music and lyrics by Clark and longtime collaborator Shane McAnally and book by Robert Horn, premiered in October 2022 at the Pioneer Memorial Theater in Salt Lake City. It hit Broadway a year ago this month, garnering nine Tony Award nominations and winning the Drama Desk Awards' Outstanding Musical trophy.

Brandy Clark

Earlier this year, Brandy Clark won a Grammy Award for Best American Performance for her song Dear Insecurity. It can be found on her album Brandy Clark, produced by fellow songwriter Brandi Carlile.


VICTORIA STEVENS


Yes, the heroine of the story set in the corn-loving Cob County town is indeed called Maizy.

For me, Shucked's main character, Maizy, has always been me, Clark said. That’s the lens through which I’ve always viewed this show.

But Clark said there are plenty of characters to love.

Some characters grow on you, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter said. In the end, for my part, I loved all the characters. You should love them all. Even the bad guy.

To make a villain more endearing, it never hurts to give them something awesome to sing about. Clark said she kept asking herself: What can he sing that would make me root for him more?

Clark was nominated for a Grammy Award earlier this year for Best Musical Theater Album for Shucked, but she won a Grammy, her first, for Best American Performance for Dear Insecurity. The songwriter included the song about battling self-doubt on his Brandy Clark album, which also won Best Americana Album. It’s the self-titled album that brings him to the Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville on Wednesday evening.

Clark's fourth album, the first to use her name as a title, was produced by Brandi Carlile.

“I saw it as a trip back to work with her,” Clark said. It's the rawest sound I've ever made. The record touched me so much that I said: This is the one.

Musical guests included Derek Trucks on Aint Enough Rocks, Lucius on Tell Her You Dont Love Her and Carlile on Dear Insecurity.

Early in the album's creative process, Clark sent Carlile a variety of new songs. Carlile quickly responded with a list of 10 to focus on for the new album, and some of her choices surprised Clark.

Take She Smoked in the House, for example. I never thought it would end up on a record,” Clark said. It was a song about my grandmother and I missed her.

The pieces that resonated with Carlile had something meaningful in common.

She told me, I chose the songs that sounded like you wrote them in your bedroom and not in a writing room, Clark said.

SistaStrings joined Clark to perform Dear Insecurity at the Feb. 14 Grammy ceremony, and sister duo Chauntee Ross, violinist, and Monique Ross, cellist, will be performing Wednesday at the Jefferson. Carlile will produce a recording project that the sisters are currently writing for.

Kelly Clarkson Show fans also heard Clarkson and Clark perform Dear Insecurity as a duet for the Kellyoke segment in December.

Clark started playing guitar at age 9, but she didn't start writing songs until college. When asked if moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to write music was intimidating, Clark said it was, and it wasn't. When I moved to Nashville, my writing was in a childish place, but I knew I could do it.

To become the songwriter she knew she could be, Clark immersed herself in works that spoke to her and learned from them.







Brandy Clark 2

Brandy Clark also wrote a hit musical, Shucked, which garnered nine Tony Award nominations and won an award for Outstanding Music at the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards.


VICTORIA STEVENS


I studied some great songs, she said. What really moved me about other people’s writings was the truth.

Although Clark's Follow Your Arrow was a hit for Kasey Musgraves and Carlile and Alicia Keys received Grammy nominations for their duet with A Beautiful Noise, Clark said, “I don't write as much for other people.” Sometimes she knows right away that a song is the one she needs to sing, as she realized when leaving a writing session for Dear Insecurity.

When I got in the car to go home, I knew that song was mine, Clark said.

Clark said she was in the early stages of writing a new album, but wasn't writing many songs on the road.

What I'm trying to do is fill the well, she said. If I listen to old music, it will inspire me to new music. And just live. Life tends to inspire songs.

On January 14, during the curtain call for the final Broadway performance of Shucked, audiences learned that the musical would be adapted for the screen by Mandalay Pictures. We don't yet know how many albums per year it takes to create a feature film.

