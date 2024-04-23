Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and more…

– Advertisement –

Pooja Hegde is 'Jawan' director Atlee's neighbor in Bandra's luxury building

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Deva' alongside Shahid Kapoor, has become the new neighbor of hit director Atlee, known for last year's Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara' Jawan’.

The pan-Indian actress recently moved into a posh sea-facing residence spread over 4,000 square feet, worth Rs 45 crore, a few days ago. Situated in the prime location of Bandra, Mumbai, the property offers panoramic sea views.

A source revealed, “Pooja Hegde has moved to her new abode, which is in the same building as director Atlee's residence, where he resides with his family. The actor's house was furnished in a luxurious manner.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has many highly anticipated films in the pipeline. Apart from Deva, she is set to appear in Sanki and has three major projects in South India under her belt.

KJo takes up photography with Ananya Panday as his muse

Mumbai– Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently explored his photography skills by capturing his muse, Ananya Panday.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, KJo shared a photo of the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress, which he clicked himself.

Karan captioned the photo: “My attempt at photography! @ananyapanday like a worthy muse!

In the photo, Ananya is seen standing next to a set of balloons, wearing a cedar-colored outfit.

The actress looks sideways at the camera lens, her shoulder aligned with the camera axis.

Ananya also reshared it on her Instagram story and wrote, “@karanjohar hehe I love you,” followed by a red heart emoji.

KJo has been actively sharing shayaris and random thoughts on his social media lately.

The director-producer often shares words of wisdom laced with satire.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan has joined hands with the makers of the upcoming film 'Devara', starring NTR Jr. in the lead role.

The film's director Koratala Siva and NTR Jr. have joined hands with KJo and Anil Thadani's AA Films for the North Indian theatrical distribution of Devara: Part 1.

Priyanka Chopra reveals that 'Tiger' reconnected her with the beauty of India

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who narrated the documentary film 'Tiger', has explained why the story of these majestic felines holds a special place in her heart.

Reflecting on her experience narrating the documentary, the actress said: Tiger holds a special place in my heart. This film played a very important role in reconnecting me not only with Mother Nature but also with the beauty of India and its forests.

Narrating Ambar's journey through the wilderness, navigating its difficulties, mysteries and struggles, has been an exhilarating experience.

The documentary chronicles the remarkable life of Ambar, a young tigress, as she faces the challenge of feeding her cubs amidst lush nature.

Priyanka added, “Ambar’s journey holds invaluable lessons for all of us. It serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and beauty of the natural world, and how we can draw inspiration and strength from these magnificent creatures.

Directed by the trio Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, “Tiger” is the culmination of 1,500 days of filming.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About Next Director: Maybe I Will Do An Action Film Now

Mumbai– Randeep Hooda said he will not limit himself to one theme and will explore different genres.

The actor also hinted at his next filmmaking project, possibly an action film.

Asked about the topics he plans to explore in his next project, Randeep told IANS: “Even as an actor, I have jumped genres and I have jumped roles and characters. Likewise, as a filmmaker, I will jump genres and topics. Maybe the next movie will be an action movie.

Randeep made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with 'Monsoon Wedding'.

In his two-decade journey in Hindi cinema, the actor has delivered iconic characters and films including 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Murder 3', 'Highway' and 'Sarbjit'.

Does he feel that there is an oligarchy that keeps natural talent at bay?

The industry is not a person or a group of people. Its different islands are trying to do their own thing. Like I am one. With a successful return to the big screen after seven years in a disruptive film that challenged many narratives, the love I received from audiences as an actor and director reestablished my belief that ultimately , it is the audience who decides the value of a film. Talent.

The actor added, “I'm not one to complain about what I should have gotten, but I believe in working harder to keep winning the audience's love.”

Randeep made a solo comeback after seven years on the big screen with 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', which also marked his directorial debut. For the role, he lost almost 32 kg.

This isn't the first time he's undergone a physical transformation for a film. Randeep lost 18 kg for his role in the 2016 film 'Sarbjit'.

On social media, the actor has been compared to Hollywood star Christian Bale, known for his extensive transformations in various roles.

Responding to this, Randeep said, “Well, he is a great actor, whose work and work ethic I have always admired.”

Being compared to him is very satisfying to me personally, as I have worked in the same vein as an artist in an industry that does not encourage or facilitate this kind of approach to his work. (IANS)