Entertainment
Fox Valley natives make their first Hollywood short film
Two former Fox Valley residents have created a short film that will screen May 4 at the Beverly Hills Film Festival.
Nathan L. Slager, a native of St. Charles; and his wife Shelby Slager, an Elgin native, co-wrote and co-produced their first short film, Chasing June, in which Shelby Slager also stars and directs.
The Slagers, who now reside in Los Angeles, both graduated from North Central College in Naperville. The film was filmed in Elgin and Burlington, including his childhood home and Burlington Central High School.
Chasing June will be screened at 1 p.m. on May 4 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
Chasing June is a short film about three friends, Oliver, June and Michael, who are inseparable until an accident on graduation night sets them on separate paths. After three years, Oliver returns home hoping to avoid the past, but June won't let him, Nathan Slager said. Meanwhile, with the weight of the past and June's current cancer diagnosis, Oliver is sent into an emotional spiral.
We use magical realism and contemporary dance to explore the complexities of the grief and resentment he feels and ask the question: “Can you really move on from tragedy?” said Nathan Slager.
It is a heavy, emotional piece inspired by their own experiences, he said.
I lost my brother when I was six and watched him die. I saw how much it affected my family, how much it fractured my family. And I suppressed a lot of grief for years, he said. The character Oliver is inspired by this traumatic event and attempts to repress these emotions.
The character of June is inspired by the cancer journey of a member of Shelby Slagers' family.
They filmed it over five days in November 2022, funded through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Most of the cast and crew donated their time to the project.
Nathan Slager studied English literature while Shelby Slager studied theater at North Central. They moved to Chicago after graduation, where Shelby Slager worked in theater and film. She ended up working more in film and falling in love with it, she said. She urged her husband to write a role for her and he eventually did.
At first I started writing it on my own, but pretty quickly Shelby became an integral part of the process with notes and edits that were like we were writing this together, he said. It’s been such a great partnership, writing-wise. She's amazing at it.
A screenplay is very stylized, even compared to a theater script, so even formatting it was a learning process. They wrote the first draft on Microsoft Word, not knowing that there was screenwriting software available.
You can't really describe things, it's supposed to be exactly visual about what you see, she said. It’s a really different writing process.
Everything must be action or dialogue, he recognized.
Once the film was finished, they uploaded it to the website FilmFreeway and submitted it to the Beverly Hills Film Festival.
It stood out to us because of the location of the premiere and the proximity to the film industry itself, he said. We were lucky enough to be accepted into the official selection. We had the world premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Were extremely excited.
Other cast members include Sargon Odicho as Oliver and Craig Ymson as Michael. Odicho is from the north suburbs, she said, and Ymson is from Elgin and also attended Central High School.
They will continue to submit Chasing June to film festivals with the ultimate goal of making it a feature film, she said.
Annie Alleman is a freelance journalist for the Courier-News.
