'Ye To Khali Family Ki films Karta Hai': Aayush Sharma on how Bollywood perceives him

New Delhi: Aayush Sharma is awaiting the release of his upcoming action release 'Ruslaan' starring Sushrii Shreya Mishraa. Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor has been on a promotional spree for his film. In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Aayush Sharma spoke about his journey in Bollywood from background dancer to lead actor, the idea of ​​always having the support of the 'Khan family' and how he wishes carve out a place in the film industry. .

Aayush Sharma on stepping out of his comfort zone for 'Ruslaan'

At the trailer launch of 'Ruslaan', Aayush Sharma had said that the film was out of his comfort zone as it was not produced under his brother-in-law's banner. Taking the same stance, he told Bollywood Bubble that people think he is an outsider in the context: “I only want to work in the family, but I want to tell everyone that I am open to work with everyone . I'm just getting started now. “.

Aayush Sharma as an outsider within the industry

Sharma also added, “I'm not at that point yet where I decide in films whether I'm going to do this film or not that one… I have to play different roles, do things in different directions. (I haven't reached that stage in life yet where I can choose from which films I want to act in, I want to play different roles and be a part of different avenues).”

Also Read: Aayush Sharma started his Bollywood career as a background dancer in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani movie song 'Dilli Waali Girlfriend'

Aayush Sharma on his work outside the production banner of Salman Khan Films

Stating that many in the industry feel that he wants to work only under the Khan family's production banner, Aayush clarified that this is not the case and that he is excited to grow and act in more roles.

“This outside perspective also exists in industry That if we choose it, the whole family is involved, the poster for this film is an example of a film being made without a family. I’m excited to be able to learn. (If I act in a film outside the family banner, people believe that the entire Khan family will be involved, which is not true. If you look at the poster of Ruslaan, you will know that the film has not not been produced by the Khan family. Khan family.)

Aayush Sharma also said that he plans to increase his income by singing and appearing in music videos when he works on a film for a period of two years. Sharma also added that if people liked his stuff, “well and good”, if not, he always had the bathroom to sing.

Aayush Sharma makes his mark in Bollywood

When the interviewer asked about preconceived notions regarding Aayush's association with the Khan family or whether people are more interested in Aayush's origin than his talent, Aayush replied, “I think she is. When you live under a lot of shadow, you rarely see the sun. Sometimes people say that if you want to escape the heat you have to go under a tree, but even under the tree the plant doesn't get enough sunlight to grow. Now if I don't have a tree then I will have to come out of the shade, the sun will take its remedy only then will I be able to inshaallah. (Any time you are under a large shade, you tend to receive less sunlight. People also say that to escape extreme heat and light, you stand near a large tree, but in (this case, this little plant doesn't get enough sunlight to become a tree so, I want all the sunlight to grow and become my own).

As Aayush Sharma spoke in metaphors, it is clear that the actor is ready to make his mark in his Bollywood career after stepping out of his comfort zone.

“Ruslaan”, meanwhile, will be released on April 26, 2024.