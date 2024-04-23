TikTok ban could impact Los Angeles content creators at Hollywood's 1600 Vine – NBC Los Angeles





If you want to succeed as an influencer in Los Angeles, 1600 Vine is the place to be. It revolves around the production of viral videos, a means of earning a living that is now under threat. In the building that rises above Hollywood, Me by Rose Gray danced to the hearts of his supporters. The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star creates content in one of the many so-called corners of 1600 Vine. The rooms are used by social media influencers to create videos for millions of followers. Here you have a ton of Youtubers, a ton of TikTokers. To me, it's inspiring because no matter where you walk in the building, someone is usually filming a photoshoot or a video or something like that, de la Rosa Gray said. 1600 Vine is the Los Angeles headquarters of de la Rosa Gray and her husband Taran, who help brands create their own presence on TikTok. But all of that is threatened by a proposed ban on TikTok that passed the House of Representatives over the weekend and now goes to the Senate. The law would give TikTok's Chinese owner up to a year to sell its stake to a U.S. company or else downloads of the app would become illegal. Democratic and Republican leaders say they are concerned about the Chinese government's access to user data and its potential ability to manipulate content, although the government has yet to provide evidence to support their concerns. It's huge and it's growing exponentially, said Taran Grey, creative director. Don't think of TikTok like Instagram, think of TikTok like Google. TikTok is a search engine. Opponents say a ban would strip the free speech of some 170 million TikTok users and cost the economy up to $24 billion. If they don't end up selling and TikTok shuts down, many creators, including me, will be put out of work, de la Rosa Gray said. For me, it would just be a shift toward working primarily with YouTube rather than TikTok, but I love TikTok so I really hope TikTok sticks around, Taran Gray said. TikTok has hinted that it will likely sue if a ban on TikTok is enacted. The ban is now part of a foreign aid package that could be considered by the Senate as early as Tuesday.

