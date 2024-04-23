Entertainment
Meet the actor who plays Robert Durst
Fred Armisen. Kate McKinnon. Ryan Gosling
Many actors have parodied, or at least played characters based on, Robert Durst, the real estate heir and convicted murderer who died in 2022.
But to actually play Durst in the miniseries that made him a household name, HBOs The curse?
For the second part of The Jinx, which premiered on April 21 and relies heavily on re-enactments featuring Durst's notoriously eccentric movements and mannerisms, this work came with a bit of meta-casting. He went to Paul Blumenthal, a thin man with gray hair and a gentle but mischievous smile who also happened to have training as a trial lawyer with a specialty in medical malpractice.
Talking on the phone the previous Friday evening The JinxPart 2 first and after walking his dog, Blumenthal was a delightful and diligent interviewer with an eye for accuracy (No, that's incorrect too, he told me when I made the mistake of saying he didn't 'wasn't a criminal lawyer; in fact he had also been a public defender and did criminal work during the early years of his private practice Don't assume anything with me because I'm going to shoot you down very politely,' he said. he says laughing. You won't even know you were shot.).
Blumenthal was unaware of Durst's story until he retired from law. But he watched the first season, which aired in 2015 and included Durst's apparent taped confessions to three murders: that of his first wife, Kathie, who disappeared in 1982; of her friend Susan Berman, who was shot and killed during an execution in her home in 2000; and his neighbor Morris Black, who was dismembered and whose body parts were found in 2001.
When asked what he thought, as a lawyer, about the first season and its steaming confessional, he referenced the scene in the movie My cousin Vinny when Marisa Tomeis Mona Lisa Vito, who comes from a family of car enthusiasts and mechanics, is asked if she is an automobile expert herself. It's just kind of knew.
Having been a criminal investigator, a government criminal investigator, while I was in law school, and then working with investigators for years, it's always different, Blumenthal said. There is no one way to work for a true investigator. There are so many great and horrible movies and things that show investigators being really wrong or making their point. Do you want me to tell you what I think about what they did? I can't do that because this conversation would last a week.
Although Blumenthals is still a licensed attorney, he has not practiced law since 2018 and began taking acting classes a few years ago when his daughter and wife asked him what he planned to do with the rest of his his life. Much of this came naturally, since Blumenthal is also a musician with a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Maryland. He taught this discipline in order to finance his law studies. Moreover, he adds, as my wife of almost 50 years has said, I have always acted out.
I went from being a musician at center stage to a teacher to an actor,” he says matter-of-factly.
He began finding work, booking commercials, films and plays, as well as directing and co-writing the short film. My miseries: there is no shortage of knives about, aptly, a defendant telling his story.
Then Brette Goldstein, casting director for The curse, found his resume and brought him to an audition. Unlike most auditions, which feature lines of dialogue that the actors must embody, this part required no speaking. Blumenthal says this meant the audition and the role itself were entirely physical [and] be there. He doesn't remember exactly what he was asked during the audition, but he said it was like you were in the woods, hiding from people.
To play Durst, who had very specific mannerisms, Blumenthal paraphrased legendary acting coach Sanford Meisner by noting that his goal was not to imitate but to live honestly in a fantasy world.
It's not that you act like them; you kind of absorb that role and it suits you, he said.
This included uncomfortable, even physically harsh conditions, such as wearing an expensive latex mask in a scene that imagines Durst fleeing to Cuba on a Zodiac boat and, in others, wearing heavy handcuffs and chain chains. police quality that cut into his skin.
I know I'm a skinny little old guy, but when you put handcuffs on a skinny little old guy, it always hurts, he said.
There is also a scene in one of the later episodes where Blumenthal portrayed Durst in what is supposed to be a vision seen by Durst's longtime friend Nick Chinga Chavin.
“I only spent that amount of time talking to him and he and I, let's say, didn't interact well,” Blumenthal said of the advertising executive and musician who died in 2023. He doesn't know exactly what happened. Triggered Chavin, but he suspected it was because I asked too much. And I give you the third degree. And he didn't like it and after a while he said I'm not talking to you anymore.
But how weird is it to be on the other side of the orange jumpsuit?
Blumenthal said it took a lot of trials to find one that fit: But did I feel ugly or tense about it? No, because I've been around monsters [and] clients for years and it didn't bother me at all what they did to me.
