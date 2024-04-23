Screenwriter David Mamet slams Hollywood's 'waste' DEI efforts: 'It's fascist totalitarianism'

Award-winning playwright and screenwriter David Mamet didn't mince his words when giving his thoughts on Hollywood's diversity efforts at a media event last weekend.

“DEI is trash,” Mamet reportedly told the crowd at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. “It’s fascist totalitarianism.”

Mamet's remarks came during a conversation with The Los Angeles Times about his new memoir, “Everywhere an Oink Oink,” according to the new report.

During the discussion, he attacked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for implementing diversity standards that will be required to be eligible for the “Best Picture” Oscar, starting in 2025.

Playwright DAVID MAMET URGES JEWS TO STOP SUPPORTING DEMOCRATS AND SENDING CHILDREN TO ANTISEMITIC COLLEGES

Film producers and directors will now be required to submit a dossier to the Academy indicating the race, gender, sexual orientation and disability status of the cast and crew members of their films.

Mamet described these regulations as burdensome and he was skeptical of their effectiveness.

The idea that “I can't give you a stupid statue unless you have 7% of this, 8% of that… it's intrusive,” he continued.

According to the LA Times, Mamet argued that although some groups had faced discrimination in Hollywood, efforts to combat these issues had gone too far in the other direction.

“THE [film industry] “Fire departments don’t have much to do to improve racial understanding for everyone like firefighters do,” he said.

DEBRA MESSING, DAVID SCHWIMMER AND OTHERS CALL ON ACADEMY TO EXCLUDE JEWS FROM OSCARS DIVERSITY STANDARDS

The Jewish playwright also spoke out against the anti-Semitic threat on college campuses and encouraged his fellow Jews not to support Democrats.

He said in an interview last November that liberals had “never done anything for the Jews” and that the “only person” who ever did anything for the Jewish people was former President Trump.

“He brought peace to the Middle East and liberal Jews say, 'Oh, I don't like this Trump,'” he concluded. “It’s time to stop burying our heads in the sand.”

Mamet is not the only one in Hollywood who has expressed disagreement about DEI standards.

Last year, several voting members warned that the new guidelines would harm the creative process.

“It’s completely ridiculous,” one director said in an interview with the New York Post.

“I'm all for diversity, but forcing you to choose certain types of people if you want to be nominated? It makes the whole process artificial. The right person for the role should get the role. Why should you be limited in your choices ?But that’s the world we were in. It’s crazy.”

“Jaws” actor Richard Dreyfuss also complained about the new guidelines in an interview with PBS' Margaret Hoover last year.

Without holding back, Dreyfuss declared: “They make me vomit. »

“Because it's an art form, it's also a form of business, and it makes money, but it's an art. And no one should tell me, as an artist, that I must give in to the latest, most current ideas of what morality is,” he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon of Fox News contributed to this report.