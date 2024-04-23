Top 10 Richest Actors in the World 2024 with Net Worth

Actors are some of the most influential and famous people in the world. In addition to their fame and charm, they are among the richest people in the world. Acting is considered one of the highest paid professions in the world. Most of the actors and actresses not only do acting but also indulge in singing, directing, opening production houses and many business ventures. They are not only good actors but also good entrepreneurs. They know how to manage their money and that is why they are among the most successful and richest people on the planet. Most of them belong to the American film industry, Hollywood. However, many Bollywood actors are also among the richest people in the world. Shahrukh Khan is on the list of 10 richest actors on the planet. Here in this article we present to you the list of top 10 richest actors in the world.

List of 10 richest actors in the world:-

S. No. Name Net worth (in US dollars) Nationality 1 Peter Pierce 2 billion dollars American 2 Tyler Perry 1 billion dollars American 3 Jerry Seinfeld $950 million American 4 Dwayne Johnson 800 million dollars American 5 Shah Rukh Khan $730 million Indian 6 Tom Cruise 600 million dollars American 7 George Clooney 500 million dollars American 8 Robert de Niro 500 million dollars American 9 Arnold Schwarzenegger 450 million dollars Austria, United States ten Kevin Hart 450 million dollars American

1. Brock Pierce

Net value – 2 billion dollars

Age – 43 years

Broke Pierce is a successful Hollywood actor. He was born on November 14, 1980. During the In 1990, he found success as a child artist. He has appeared in films like Little Big League, The mighty ducks And Problem child 3 as a child actor. Broke Pierce partnered with a gaming entertainment company named Digital Entertainment Network to create his massive wealth of $2 billion. He is also known as an American entrepreneur working in the field of cryptocurrencies. He ran for president of the United States in 2020 as an independent candidate.

Also read:-

Top 10 most beautiful women in the world 2024

2. Tyler Perry

Net value – 1 billion dollars

Age – 54 years old

Tyler Perry is a successful American actor in the United States entertainment industry. He was born on September 13, 2024. He works as an actor, screenwriter, director and producer. Tyler gained immense fame and recognition for writing and playing the famous character Mabel Madea Simmons, who is a bold older woman in several films and stage performances. His net worth is $1 billion as of 2024. He is the most successful and successful African-American acting mogul in the world.

Also read:-

Top 10 greatest leaders in world history

3. Jerry Seinfeld

Net value – $950 million

Age – 69 years old

Jerry Seinfeld was born on April 29, 2024. He is an American actor, comedian, writer and producer. He starred in American sitcom Seinfeld which he wrote and created with Larry David, as a semi-fictionalized version of himself in 1989 and 1998. It became one of the most popular and acclaimed sitcoms of all the time. Comedy Central, an American adult-oriented cable channel owned by Paramount Global, named him the 12th greatest comedian of all time in 2004.

Also read:-

Top 10 most prestigious awards in the world 2024

4. Dwayne Johnson

Net value – 800 million dollars

Age – 51 years old

Dwayne Douglas Johnson was born on May 2, 1972. He is an American actor, entrepreneur and professional wrestler. Johnson is also known as Rock, which is his ring name. He joined WWE part-time. Johnson is also a member of a villainous professional wrestling stable named Bloodline. He is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He was one of the people who developed the World Wrestling Federation (WWF and now WWE) during the Attitude Era in the 1990s and early 2000s. His net worth is $800 million.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Net value – $730 million

Age – 58 years old

Shah Rukh Khan was born on November 2, 1965. He is an Indian actor and producer. He is the most charming and adorable Bollywood star. His fans call him by his first name King Khan or Badshah of Bollywood. He has worked in over 100 Hindi films. The Indian government awarded him the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honor for his outstanding work in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chak De, Swades And Devdas. He has won numerous awards during his career, including 14 Filmfare Awards and many other accolades. King Khan received the Order Description of Arts of Letters and the Legion of Honor from the French government. He is loved not only by Indians but also by his fans present in many countries across the world.

6. Tom Cruise

Net value – $600 million

Age – 61 years old

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV is an American actor and producer. He was born on July 3, 1962. Tom Cruise is one of the most popular Hollywood icons in the world. He has received various awards such as 3 Golden Globe Awards, an honorary Palme d'Or and 4 times Academy Award or Academy Award nominations. His films have grossed approximately $4 billion in North America and $11.5 billion worldwide. All of this made him the highest-grossing box office star of all time. He is one of the highest paid actors. His net worth is $600 million.

7. George Clooney

Net value – $500 million

Age – 63 years old

George Timothy Clooney is an American actor, director and producer. He was born on May 6, 1961. He has received numerous honors such as 4 Golden Globe Awards, the British Academy Film Award, 2 Academy Awards, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors. George started his acting career on television. He gained worldwide recognition starring in the NBC drama ER from 1994 to 1999 in his role as Dr. Doug Ross. He has worked remarkably in films such as From Dusk Till Dawn, Batman and Robin, Out of Sight, Three Kings, O Brother, Where Art Thou? etc.

8. Robert DeNiro

Net value – $500 million

Age – 80 years old

Robert De Niro was born on August 17, 1943. He is an American actor and film producer. He has received numerous awards, two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama, then President of the United States. His net worth is $500 million in 2024.

9.Arnold Schwarzenegger

Net value – $450 million

Age – 77 years old

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger is an Australian-American actor, filmmaker, former politician, former professional bodybuilder and businessman. He was born on July 30, 1947. He was elected as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011. Time magazine listed him among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2004 and 2007. He won the title of Mr. Universe at 20 years old. He has won the Mr. Olympia title 7 times. The whole world knows him as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. His net worth is around $450 million.

10. Kevin Hart

Net value – $450 million

Age – 45 years old

Kevin Darnell Hart was born on July 6, 1979. He is a well-known American actor and comedian. Before launching his acting career, Kevin won several stand-up comedy competitions. He began his acting career in a television series called Undeclared in 2001. He was listed among the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2015. His net worth is $450 million.