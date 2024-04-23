“Daily Show” audiences still high 2 months after Jon Stewart's return





Jon Stewart's return to The daily show has given the show a big boost on the nights he hosts — and even on the nights he doesn't. Stewart's surprise return to Comedy Central's flagship late-night show – he will host the show on Monday nights until the presidential election – led to an immediate boost in the show's ratings, as its premiere broadcast, on February 12, reached a multi-year high in viewers. . The first episodes after Stewart's return, hosted by Daily show correspondent Jordan Klepper, also far outpaced the show's average audience for 2023. Seven weeks into Stewart's hosting deal with his correspondents, that trend has generally held up. Ratings cooled some in April, but Stewart's Monday shows and news crew-led episodes later in the week still remained well above the guest host era of the broadcast in 2023 and the final weeks of Trevor Noah's term in 2022. Since Stewart's return, The daily show averaged about 546,000 viewers per episode (all numbers in this story are for initial broadcasts on Comedy Central only and do not include simulcasts or any delayed viewing or streaming). That's a 62 percent increase from the 336,000 viewers the show averaged during the 22 weeks (plus one day) it aired original episodes last year; it was not broadcast from early May until mid-October during the writers' strike. Monday evenings are by far the most watched The daily shows week — no surprise given the residual goodwill for Stewart's long tenure as host and the heavy promotion of his return. The nine episodes he has hosted so far (excluding a March 18 rebroadcast) have averaged just under 880,000 viewers, more than 2 1/2 times the broadcast average. emission in 2023. Broadcasts from Tuesday to Thursday are also holding up rather well: the rotation of Daily show correspondents hosting these evenings averaged about 435,000 viewers per night, 29% more than last year's average and 5% better than the last nine weeks of Noah's run as host at fall 2022. The audience is down in April, with The daily showThe series' weekly average falls below half a million viewers for each of the first three weeks of the month. That said, however, every week in April still saw higher viewership than any week since Noah announced his departure in September 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/daily-show-ratings-stay-high-after-jon-stewart-return-1235879473/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos