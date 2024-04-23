Colonel Sanders and Fabulous Bollywood Wives Come Together to Enjoy KFC's Zinger Burgers





The Fabulous Lives of OG Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey And Seema Kiran Sajdeh just got a whole lot more fabulous. Recently, one of their shoots was interrupted by an unexpected and grandiose entrance. In a video on Instagram, the Bollywood brides were seen all dressed up posing for a photoshoot in Mumbai, when a sleek white and red limousine arrived. Was it a big fan gesture for the lovely Neelam? Or was it one of their best friends sending them an OTT surprise? Or was it a prank on Bhavana and her friends? The ladies had to guess as the window rolled down, revealing OG celebrity chef Colonel Sanders with “A limousine for the ladies!” It turns out that the 4 divas known to foodies and burger lovers were surprised by the irresistible limited edition KFC Limo Zinger box with 5 new Zinger burgers inspired by flavors from around the world. Seeing the box, Bhavana, always so calm, just couldn't stay calm! Even Maheep, who followed a strict Himalayan diet, inhaling only “cold air” and exhaling “bad vibes”, couldn't resist the juicy temptation. Seema, innocently blurted out how she saw Maheep “secretly wolfing down a Zinger, like yesterday!” As tensions rose, Bhavana, the eternal peacemaker, sought to calm things down, but as fate would have it, it was her vegetable day. But Colonel Sanders had another surprise: the brand new Paneer Zinger! The video ends with fashionista Seema asking the Colonel for details about her ensemble. His answer ? “It’s vintage, honey,” leaving us all wanting a taste of both her fashion flair and finger-licking good Zinger burgers. Expressing his love for KFC and Zinger burgers, Bhavana Pandey said: “I've always been obsessed with burgers – and I'm always experimenting with new flavors. From the moment I laid eyes on the KFC Limo Zinger box, I was sent into a frenzy! This range has something for everyone – which makes it so unique. a fabulous success.” Seema Sajdeh said: “Partnering with KFC for the International Zinger Fest range is like adding a dose of spice to our fabulous lives! It's a match made in Bollywood heaven, with KFC bringing the flavor while we bring the sass. Neelam Kothari said, “When Colonel Sanders pulled up in front of us in the limousine, I said to myself: It can't get any fancier than that. But there is also the KFC Limo box which offers a whole range of delicious burgers – I mean who can I say no to! Maheep Kapoor said: “The KFC Zinger is iconic. The idea of ​​5 new Zingers is fabulous. And everyone knows we love anything fabulous. This is a collaboration waiting to happen, and of course, in our typical style – it's absolutely fabulous. It turns out that even the most fabulous people in Bollywood can't resist the new KFC Zingers. With 5 distinct, juicy and crispy Zinger burgers to choose from – from the American Classic Zinger to the Caribbean Spicy Zinger, from the Mexican Pro Zinger to the Indian Tandoori Zinger to the all-new Paneer Zinger – there's something for every type of craving in this range.

