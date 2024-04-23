Terry Carter, Barrier-Breaking Actor and Documentarian, Dies at 95





Terry Carter, who broke color barriers on stage and television in the 1950s and 1960s and later produced multicultural documentaries about jazz luminary Duke Ellington and dancer-choreographer Katherine Dunham, died Tuesday at his home from Midtown Manhattan. He was 95 years old. His death was confirmed by his son, Miguel Carter DeCoste. Mr. Carter grew up in a bilingual home next to a synagogue in a predominantly Italian neighborhood in Brooklyn. His best friend was the future jazz great Cecil Taylor. In his first stage role, at age 9, Mr. Carter played Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama on a voyage of discovery. And in a career spanning six decades, he was a merchant mariner, a jazz pianist, a law student, a television news anchor, a familiar character on network sitcoms, an Emmy Award-winning documentarian, a goodwill ambassador to China, an expat in Europe and a reported dead man; in 2015, rumors that he had been killed were incorrect. It was not him but a much younger Terry Carter who died in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles by a van driven by rap mogul Marion Suge Knight. Lightly quoting Mark Twain, Mr. Carter posted on social media: Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.

While starring in some 30 television series and films, Mr. Carter was best known to television viewers as Sgt. Joe Broadhurst, the sidekick of Deputy Marshal Sam McCloud (Dennis Weaver) in the NBC series McCloud from 1970 to 1977, and in 21 episodes of Battlestar Galactica, as Colonel Tigh, second in command of the starship fleet in ABC's original sci-fi. series in 1978-79. (The series was revived for a second run from 2004 to 2009.)

In the 1950s, when much American entertainment was racially segregated and hundreds of actors were blacklisted in communist witch hunts by congressional investigators, Mr. Carter met the veteran actor Howard Da Silva, whose Hollywood and television career ended in 1951 after invoking his Fifth Amendment rights before the House Committee on Un-American Activities. It was Howard who convinced me to become an actor, he was the one who changed my life, Mr. Carter said in an interview for this obituary in 2018. I left law school and started to study at Howards Theater School. I think he called it the Mobile Theater Workshop. Mr. Carter appeared in several Blackcast stage productions, both on Broadway and Off Broadway, before breaking into television as the only black character on The Phil Silvers Show (1955-59), in the role of Pvt. Sugie Sugarman in 92 half-hour episodes of the CBS comedy about an Army con artist, Sergeant Bilko, and his motor pool crew.

The show was filmed in front of audiences at New York studios. Memorized lines were sometimes missed, there were awkward pauses, and the actors often improvised to cover up gaffes, all of which created a sense of camaraderie among the cast. Well, I'm the last living survivor of the Phil Silvers Show, Mr. Carter said in 2018. But I'm reluctant to take too much credit for being the only black man on the show. I was just a cog in the wheel. I killed the enemy, but I was just a ham like everyone else. It was a wonderful group. In 1958, Mr. Carter co-produced an Off Broadway version of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire. The predominantly black cast featured actress Hilda Simms as the missing Southern belle Blanche du Bois, and black actors played Stanley and Stella Kowalski, while white actors filled smaller roles. Mr. Carter starred with British actress Sally Ann Howes in Kwamina, a 1961 avant-garde musical that explored the romance between a white female doctor and the son of an African tribal chief. After previews in Toronto and Boston, it was presented 32 times on Broadway. Also in 1961, Mr. Carter appeared in the Hollywood film Parrish, starring Claudette Colbert, Karl Malden and Troy Donahue in an adaptation by Delmer Daves of a Mildred Savage novel about family strife on a tobacco plantation. And in 1965, he was the only black actor to play a GI in one of the 152 episodes of the series Combat! on the Second World War, which appeared on ABC from 1962 to 1967. After decades on stage and screen, Mr. Carter started his own production company in 1975 and made educational documentaries. In the 1980s, he moved into more sophisticated documentaries for PBS, the Library of Congress and the National Endowment for the Arts.

In 1988, his two-part documentary, A Duke Named Ellington, for the PBS series American Masters, became the American entry at television festivals around the world. Narrated and directed by Mr. Carter, it used taped interviews with Ellington, who died in 1974, and filmed performances by his orchestra. He won the CINE Golden Eagle and Golden Antenna awards and an Emmy nomination.

We watched about 70 hours of film footage, more than 90 percent of which had never been seen before, Mr. Carter told the Times. Navigating this material was like discovering plutonium when you're searching for a common metal. He also produced and directed Katherine Dunham: Dancing With Life, documenting the career of the dancer, choreographer and anthropologist who died at age 96 in 2006. Described as a work in progress, the film was screened in 2013 at City Hall from Manhattan. Terry Carter was born John Everett DeCoste on December 16, 1928, in Brooklyn, the only child of William and Mercedes (Durio) DeCoste. His father was a handyman and his mother managed the house. At home, he learned Spanish and gained an appreciation for cultural diversity. He was an excellent student in public schools and graduated from Manhattan's elite Stuyvesant High School in 1946. Mr. Carter later joined the merchant navy and served on a ship that transported European war refugees to Latin America. He played piano with a jazz group in Boston while attending Northeastern University, and studied law at St. Johns University for nearly two years before turning to acting. (Returning to the Northeast, he earned a bachelor of science degree there in 1983.)

Mr. Carter's first major role on Broadway was opposite Eartha Kitt in Mrs. Patterson (1954), about poverty and ambitious dreams.

In 1964, while working in Europe, he married Anna Scratuglia, his Italian tutor in Rome. They had two children, Miguel and Melinda, and divorced in 1990. In 1991, he married Beate Glatved, a film editor. She died in 2006. In 2009, he married Selome Zenebe, who had a daughter, Hiwot Minale, from a previous relationship. In addition to his son, Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, daughter, daughter-in-law and one granddaughter. From 1965 to 1968, Mr. Carter was New England's first black news anchor, at WBZ-TV in Boston, then the Westinghouse-owned NBC affiliate. He traveled to China in 1991 for the United States Information Agency as part of a cultural speaking tour, and after nearly two decades working in Scandinavia, he returned to New York in 2013 . Matthew Brownstein reports contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/23/arts/television/terry-carter-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos