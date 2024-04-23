How Zendaya's Tennis Movie Challengers Ranks Among Hollywood's Other Love Matches – Orange County Register

Challengers, a sexy tennis love triangle signed by critics director Luca Guadagnino And budding superstar Zendayagenerated enough buzz and rave reviews that it was able to reach the top spot on the chart.

But even though the story, direction, and acting are all strengths, to achieve greatness the film still needs to deliver genuine excitement and realistic drama on the ground.

To lend an air of credibility, the film hired former professional analyst and veteran Brad Gilbert to consult on the film and train Zendaya for three months; Guadagnino says she got so good that he barely needed to use his tennis double in the film.

While story, direction, and acting are all strengths, a tennis movie still needs to deliver genuine excitement and realistic drama on the court. (Getty Images)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith, right, with Demi Singleton, left, and Saniyya Sidney in a scene from “King Richard.” (Chiabella James/Warner Bros Pictures via AP)

KIRSTEN DUNST as American tennis champion Lizzie Bradbury in the romantic comedy Wimbledon. Film title: Wimbledon. Copyright: © 2004 Universal Studios. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Credit: Laurie Sparham. No magazines, no sales, no Internet, no television

Borg vs McEnroe, is a 2017 English-language Swedish biographical sports drama film focusing on the famous rivalry between famous tennis players Bj+rn Borg and John McEnroe at the 1980 Wimbledon Championships – Shia LaBeouf, Stellan Skarsgard.

While story, direction, and acting are all strengths, a tennis movie still needs to deliver genuine excitement and realistic drama on the court. (Getty Images)

This image released by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures shows Mike Faist, from left, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in a scene from “Challengers.” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer photos via AP)

While story, direction, and acting are all strengths, a tennis movie still needs to deliver genuine excitement and realistic drama on the court. (Getty Images)

Melinda Sue Gordon/Wentieth Century Fox Film Emma Stone and Steve Carell in “Battle of the Sexes”, available on DVD January 2.

Zendaya plays a tennis star in director Luca Guadagnino's “Challengers.” (Photo credit: Niko Tavernise / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

This should be an improvement over Wimbledon, starring Kirsten Dunst and Paul Bettany, and not just because of Wimbledon's shaky dialogue. When Bettany reaches the Wimbledon final, director Richard Loncraine relies on rapid cuts, distracting camera movements, close-ups of footwork and cropped shots of the players' backs, they give the impression of shortcuts and remove any feeling that real tennis was being played.

In contrast, Battle of the Sexes, which is less about tennis than Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and the fight for women's equality, gives its tennis showdown between King and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) its due. Directors Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton often shot from above and behind, like a typical tennis match on television. This provides a familiar perspective and allowed them to use doubles tennis, future pro Kaitlyn Christian and former pro Vince Spadea to put on real rallies. (Riggs' former coach and King herself consulted on the holds the players used and other details.) They also trusted the viewer and let the points develop, including the timing of triumph where King cleverly lobbed Riggs' backhand, then finished it with a slice down. line.

Good tennis can't save a bad movie like 16-Love, a vapid 2012 teen romance starring Lindsey Shaw and Chandler Massey. Massey was cast partly because of her tennis skills and Shaw's rival was played by Susie Abromeit, who had been a top junior, but a weak script and poor direction make all of this irrelevant .

On the other hand, good tennis can enhance a stronger film, like the popular 2020 French drama Final Set. Director Quentin Reynaud had performed competitively in his youth and the star, Alex Lutz, had practiced enough to appear credible during practice. For Lutz's opponent in the big match, Reynaud brought in French pro Jurgen Briand, who gives the points a thrilling realism, making it seem like Reynauds' artistic shots swinging shadows and fancy footwork on the red clay as well as the slow-motion ballet close-ups seem earned, adding to the drama instead of distracting from it.

There are many films and television series that make an appearance at tennis, usually for the main characters as amateurs. They frequently play scenes for laughs, it's often cliché like in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which wastes Andy Roddick as a coach in a scene that falls flat. But when it's done well, or with charming stars, it can still be effective: a brief scene in Annie Hall with Diane Keaton's title character playing with carefree glee introduces her la-di-da persona perfectly; on Seinfeld, a good forehand from Jerry launches a ball machine attack that nails Kramer in the head; and Bachelor Party is silly and forgettable, but watching Tom Hanks childishly launch home runs while playing with his future in-laws is still a delight.

Then there's tennis as combat, whether played extensively in Bridesmaids on the soundtrack to AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, or with more nuance like the dramatic marital war between Jeff Daniels and Laura Linney in The Squid and The Whale by Noah Baumbach. (The cheesiest version of this is Hart to Hart, the 1980s crime show in which Martina Navratilova played herself in a mixed doubles match; the overuse of close-ups wasted Navratalova's talent before the contrived intrigue turns into a shootout on the field.)

The exception is Red Oaks, a coming-of-age series that featured tennis, with Craig Roberts as a tennis professional at the club and Paul Reiser, as a wealthy but aging weekend warrior . Set in the 1980s, it managed to capture the game as it was played at that level at that time. (The Reisers' opponent in the season's grand finale club match is none other than Brad Gilbert.)

Most films with tennis as a notable part of the plot focus on elite athletes. Alfred Hitchcock's 1951 classic, Strangers on a Train, depicts a tennis star, Guy Haines (Farley Granger), caught up in the murder plan of a psychopath, Bruno Anthony (Robert Walker). Tense and tense, but with little tennis, Hitchcock starts the decisive match with long shots that capture the dramatic potential of the sport. But as the tension mounts, Hitchcock, between Guy's match and Bruno's escapades, dilutes the tennis with close-ups, strange angles that are not suitable for the sport and intrusive music.

More impressive, from a tennis perspective, was Pat & Mike, the 1952 romantic comedy starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. Although the film pales in comparison to other films like Adams Rib, it was written to show off Hepburn's tennis and golf skills. Hepburn had no doubles and faced Gussie Moran, a recent Wimbledon finalist, in a great match. The exchanges are realistic and well filmed and there is also an entertaining section when Hepburn's characters controlling the fiancé appear and she becomes so distracted that her game collapses as she hallucinates her fiancé in the referee's chair and that his racquet is shrinking while Morans is growing.

Unsurprisingly, Wimbledon frequently takes center stage or center court. Beyond Wimbledon, there is Borg-McEnroe, on the epic Wimbledon final in 1980. John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf) miraculously managed a 20-minute tiebreaker in the fourth set, 18-16, before Bjorn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) coolly won 8-6 in the final set.

Even though the film devotes 20 minutes to the match, it fails to do justice to the tiebreaker. It shows dynamite points like McEnroe landing a leaping backhand volley off a Borg lob, or Borg whipping a passing shot down the line. While the scenes may look like actors doing impressions of the players in between their tennis doubles hitting the real shots, the exchanges have an air of authenticity. But as the tension mounts, director Janus Metz Pedersen loses interest in the tennis itself, turning to close-ups to show emotional and physical tension as well as montages that seem clichéd.

In 7 Days in Hell, tennis, such as it is, exists outside of criticism. This agitation Andy Samberg mockumentary parodies the longest match in tennis history, a three-day battle at Wimbledon between John Isner and Nicholas Mahut that ended 70-68 in the final set. Samberg's Aaron Williams ups his game by snorting cocaine he had hidden in his water bottle and in the field lines. In this never-ending match, Williams and Kit Harrington's Charles Poole have a long exchange at the net while both are prone after diving for shots. This is as far from realistic as it gets, but it works perfectly on its own terms.

Eventually, the greatest tennis movie of all time is King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. In telling the story of Venus, Serena Williams and their father, Green featured more drills and matches than any other film. He also frequently filmed the tennis shots with a low camera angle behind the players, allowing the viewer to see the action in a way that, for example, Wimbledon did not, while creating a sense of immediacy and emergency.

And in the final match between 14-year-old Venus and Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, he repeatedly mixed mid-range shots with long shots while allowing time for points to accumulate spectacularly, as they would do in a real tennis match. Even if the teenager loses this match, it's only fitting that when it comes to tennis movies, the undisputed champion features the unsurpassable Williams sisters.