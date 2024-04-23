Fake videos of Bollywood stars fuel election concerns in India





In some fake videos widely circulated on the Internet, two major Indian Bollywood actors are seen speaking out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are asking people to support the opposition Congress party in the ongoing general elections. In one video, Aamir Khan speaks for around 30 seconds and in another, Ranveer Singh speaks for around 41 seconds. They say Modi failed to keep his promises when he was prime minister and failed to solve important economic problems. The fake videos made by artificial intelligence show the symbol and slogan of the Congress party at the end. The slogan is “Vote for Justice, Vote for Congress”. These videos have been viewed more than half a million times on social media since last week, according to Reuters. The release of these videos shows how AI-generated content could affect India's huge elections that began last Friday and continue until June. AI, or artificial intelligence, creating fake videos, called deepfakes, is increasingly common in elections around the world. Since 2019, in India, there has been a big shift towards using WhatsApp and Facebook for campaigns. This year's general election, where Modi is likely to win a third term, marks the first time AI has been used in Indian elections. On April 17, a Congress party spokesperson, Sujata Paul, shared the video of actor Ranveer Singh with his 16,000 followers on a platform called X. By Saturday afternoon, his post had been shared 2,900 times , liked 8,700 times and viewed 438,000 times. Paul told Reuters by phone that she knew the video had been labeled “manipulated media” by X, but she did not want to remove it. When she posted it, she thought the person in the video looked like Singh, and she thought it was “creative.” The post disappeared from X on Sunday, shortly after Reuters requested comment from Congress's social media manager but received no response. Both actors said the videos were fake. Facebook, X and at least eight fact-checking websites also confirmed they had been altered or manipulated, which Reuters also verified. Aamir Khan was worried about the 'fake' viral video and Ranveer Singh plans to sue the account that originally posted the video. Singh's team is investigating, a spokesperson for both actors said. Singh warned on X Friday: “Be careful of deepfakes, my friends. »

