Actor Rainn Wilson Explains 'Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution' in His New Book

Rainn Wilson, author of Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution

Rainn Wilson is probably best known for playing Dwight Schrute on the hit sitcom The Office.

Dwight often sought promotion from assistant regional manager to assistant regional manager at the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin. But Wilson's quest is more spiritual.

His latest book is called Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution. He also hosts a podcast on spirituality and will talk about his book Tuesday at the Mesa Arts Center, during an event hosted by Changing Hands Bookstore.

The Show spoke with Wilson earlier about his book and his own spiritual journey, and he started with something he addresses at the beginning of the book, how the word spirituality means different things to different people and what it does because people think of this word. and the concept of such different ways.

Conversation

RAINN WILSON: I talk in “Soul Boom” about having a spiritual revolution. But what does that mean? Because for some people that means ghosts and Ouija boards and for others it means, you know, crystals and incense. And for some people, that means church on Sunday. So what I'm talking about is sort of the Oxford Dictionary definition, which is that spirituality is all about the non-material aspects of being human. So what does this mean? It is the feelings, it is the heart, it is the soul, it is transcendence, it is any aspect of human experience that rises beyond the material of the mirror.

So, are these things covered by the Buddha and in the Bible? Like, yeah, sort of. It is also deeper, broader, and more substantial than what is covered in these books. But we also need to separate spirituality from religion, because although there is a connection, these two concepts are also different. Religion is rather a container of spirituality which includes certain practices, rituals and belief systems around the immaterial aspect of the human being.

MARC BRODIE: In this book you write about your childhood and in some way its religious and spiritual components. And you write about how you sort of moved away from that as you got a little older. And then you found him again as a young adult. I'm curious how your personal history with spirituality and, to some extent, I suppose, religion as well, has helped shape your view of spirituality, in particular, now as an adult.

WILSON: Yeah, I talk about it quite a bit in the book and on the new podcast “Soul Boom,” which is a mental health crisis I went through in my 20s. I grew up in the Bahá'í Faith, which is a very beautiful religion. But I abandoned the Bahá'í Faith and anything related to religion or spirituality in my 20s. And then a few years later I found myself at a crossroads, suffering from anxiety and depression, loneliness and alienation, addiction.

And that led me to study the religions and spiritual beliefs of the world. Because in the 90s when this was happening, there wasn't a lot of psychology around mental health issues. So I didn't know where to turn. And so I started reading the Buddha, and I started reading the Bhagavad Gita and the Bible. And I began to learn and search for some kind of meaning. So finding a spiritual path at that time ultimately brought me back to my faith, to the Bahá'í Faith. But that's not what's really important. What is important is that spirituality has brought me meaning, purpose, focus, truth and light in my life, balance in my life. And I just want to share that with, with, with people. But it is also partly about spirituality that can be used for social change.

BRODIE: How much of it is about being kind to each other, being a caring human being, respecting people you have differences with, and just living as if, you know, you're not the only person on this planet.

WILSON: Well, that's great. I think it goes further than that. We must therefore reflect on the fact that we are perpetuating a system so deeply corrupt and so profoundly removed from our most inherent human values. So we need to start going a little deeper rather than just passing occasional legislation that provides for some sort of change or modification to existing systems. But we really need to reinvent the system itself.

BRODIE: How much credit do you give to your journey into spirituality and ultimately, you know, did you kind of come up with your own ideas about it to help you come out of some of the struggles that you faced earlier in your life ?

WILSON: Yes, I give all the credit to my spiritual journey. That brought me so much faith and meaning. Let's say, let's take me as an actor. So I'm a comic actor. I play these weird characters, like Dwight on “The Office.” And for a long time, I was really perplexed by the fact that I'm playing Dwight here, who's this annoying paper salesman, but I'm interested in spirituality and conversations with Oprah about spiritual ideas, you know. What is happening here?

There seems to be some sort of disconnect and I really realized that, well, wait a second, there's really no difference between art and prayer and being an artist, being a storyteller, trying to create something beautiful and, and funny and true and entertaining and it makes the world a better place. It is a service rendered to others, it is a divine impulse. And I know it's just a silly sitcom, but it's a silly sitcom that has brought people a lot of peace and a lot of serenity and even joy. And I have to be a part of it and what more spiritual act is there than that.

BRODIE: It's an interesting observation that even being part of, as you say, a silly sitcom, even if it's been watched by millions and millions of people, can also be somehow part of this spiritual journey. I wonder if you saw it that way at the time or if it was only after the fact, when you were able to think about it, did it occur to you?

WILSON: This actually happened in the middle of “The Office” because I was struggling with this while I was on “The Office.” And I remember talking to Ed Helms and I told him about Soul Pancake, this company that I started that had a spiritual feel, but was about reinvigorating life's deepest questions. And he said, well, aren't spirituality and art mutually exclusive? And I thought about it and, and that's when I really delved into this idea because I was like, maybe they are, are they, you know, do television, is it a little different from spirituality?

But that's when I dug a little deeper and really put these things together, and I found quotes from the Bahá'í Faith that supported this idea of ​​the transcendent creation of art. And now, it's true that a lot of television isn't art and, you know, it's there primarily to sell, you know, cookies and, and, you know, marshmallows and, and Carl's Junior , but there is, there is artistic talent. to this and that, you know, I found this connection and that, it helped me. So, I approach this as a specific way in which the spiritual type of life has helped to enrich my life.

BRODIE: When you talk to people about what you've written about your experiences and your ideas about spirituality, what kinds of questions do they ask you? What kinds of ideas or advice do they ask you for on how they can step into spirituality and kind of start their own journey?

WILSON: Well, this is a tricky question because we have thrown out the spiritual baby with the religious bathwater. So many people struggle with God and organized religion. They don't know where to start other than meditation. And that, meditation is something that I think is a great entry point into spiritual practice. It's not just contemplation, it's deeper than that. And if you can add a prayer to this meditation practice and somehow, even if it's just a prayer of thanks, like thank you to the universe for being so beautiful. This is a great place to start.

