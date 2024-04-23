The worlds of Silicon Valley and Hollywood collide as David Ellison bids for Paramount | WTAQ News Discussion | 97.5 FM 1360 AM

By Dawn Chmielewski

(Reuters) David Ellison, 41, wouldn't be the first rich man to arrive in Hollywood with a big bank account and dreams of making movies, although the son of billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison has the rarest attributes for an aspiring media mogul: a Silicon Valley pedigree.

In an industry where many start fetching coffee or moving props, Ellison spent summers writing computer code for his father's software company and gaining insight into the movie business from co-founder from Pixar Animation Studios, Steve Jobs. Those geeky sensibilities will come in handy if he succeeds in his bid to take over Paramount Global, a storied studio whose fortunes have been upended by technological change.

Ellison is orchestrating a multi-step transaction that would result in the merger of his independent studio, Skydance Media, with Paramount. Skydance has entered into a 30-day exclusive negotiation with a special committee of Paramount's board of directors, although, as with any negotiation, a deal is not assured.

If Paramounts board recommends the merger, it would represent an opportunity for Ellison to revitalize the venerable studio, whose library of 1,000 films includes classics like Star Trek, The Godfather and Indiana Jones, and whose television assets include the CBS channel and the cable networks MTV and Nickelodeon. .

Ellison would likely restructure the company to deliver the highest quality content and recalibrate the Paramount+ streaming service in a way that differentiates it from competitors, according to a person familiar with Skydances' strategy.

One of the things people underestimate is his tech savvy, compared to some of the other guys, maybe with his father's help or just his education, said Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. I think what they're doing with Paramount+ and all this other stuff will be refreshing.

Skydance is also seeking to buy National Amusements, the holding company of the Redstone family, which owns 77% of Paramount's Class A voting stock. The deal is conditional on Paramount agreeing to acquire Skydance in an all-stock deal valued at $5 billion.

Ellison demonstrated an appetite for risk from a young age, learning to fly at the age of 13 from his father, who took lessons with him. At the age of 16, David Ellison was flying an Extra 300, a high-performance aerobatic aircraft.

The studio's name was inspired by Ellison's love of aerial acrobatics, also known as skydancing.

Ellison and his sister Megan were raised by their mother, Barbara Boothe, who instilled in them a strong work ethic (they received a $5 weekly allowance for doing household chores) and a love of cinema. Every weekend they watched movies, he told people.

Ellison enrolled at Pepperdine University to study business, but transferred to the University of California's film school. A profile of Ellison in GQ magazine in 2015 noted that his sister Megan had served as a boom operator on her brother's thesis film. In 2011, she founded her own studio, Annapurna Pictures, which has supported Academy Award-nominated films such as Zero Dark Thirty and American Hustle.

In 2006, Ellison dropped out of college to finance Flyboys, a World War I film about fighter pilots starring James Franco and Ellison. The film failed and another project, Northern Lights, failed to take off.

Ellison then sought another approach. Skydance struck a four-year deal with Paramount Pictures that led to Ellison's first success, the 2010 remake of the Coen brothers' western True Grit, which garnered 10 Oscar nominations. Other box office triumphs followed, including World War Z, Star Trek, a trio of Mission: Impossible films, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Bryan Lourd, co-chairman and CEO of Creative Artists Agency, said Ellison is detail-oriented and an advocate for projects, both creatively and in terms of deal structure. As Ellison worked on these large projects early in his career, he had the opportunity to learn from the best.

If Ellison completes the deal, he will become an owner-operator who truly loves film, television and stories, and that is needed now more than ever, Lourd said.

The Skydance studio grew with Ellison's ambitions. The studio now employs 1,300 people and is on track to produce six live-action feature films, 10 television series and more than two animated films over the next year.

In 2016, Skydance acquired The Workshop Entertainment to launch a gaming group, Skydance Interactive. In 2017, Skydance launched an animation division, now led by former Pixar creative chief John Lasseter. It expanded into scripted series and sports-related documentaries in 2021, forming partnerships with the National Football League, Tom Bradys Religion of Sports and John Skippers Meadowlark Media.

Skydance is backed by investments from the Ellison family, RedBird Capital Partners, KKR, Chinese internet giant Tencent and Korean powerhouse CJ ENM and its entertainment subsidiary, Studio Dragon.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)