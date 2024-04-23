David Mamet Calls Hollywood's Diversity Efforts 'Fascist Totalitarianism'







Play video content



Book Festival / Los Angeles Times David Mamet – who wrote some very famous screenplays in his time – is not a fan of Hollywood's diversification efforts… calling these initiatives “fascist totalitarianism.” The Pulitzer Prize winner – known for screenplays such as “Wag the Dog,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and others – took a strong stance against DEI initiatives at the Los Angeles Times Book Festival on Sunday. . where he appeared to promote his memoir. David made it clear that he's not impressed with Tinseltown's attempts to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion…calling those efforts “waste.” He added… “The [film industry] doesn't have much to do to improve everyone's racial understanding like firefighters do. » DM suggested that Hollywood has gone too far in its efforts to support often marginalized groups, particularly after the Writers' strike 2023. David suggested that individualism would suffer in the long run. Of course, that wasn't the only shocking stance shared on Sunday…as David also came out for the nepo baby criticism. Remember, his daughter, Zosia Mametstarred on HBO's “Girls” for 6 seasons, which catapulted her to fame. David doesn't believe his fame played a role in his children's success…advocating for his children earned it through merit. He noted… “No one has ever given my children a job because of their relationship.” Lots of strong opinions here from David…and it looks like some of them were well received. You can tell the moderator was trying to give him a chance to correct himself and say something PC…but the guy kept it clear and stuck to his points, especially on diversity.

Play video content



TMZ Studios Ultimately… he doesn't see the need for quotas in the movie business, plain and simple.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2024/04/23/david-mamet-hollywood-diversity-efforts-fascist-totalitarianism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos