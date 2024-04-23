Actor Rebel Wilson claims British royals invited her to 'drug-fueled orgy'





Rebel Wilson remembers arriving dressed as a “buxom lady” with a conical hat. Actor Rebel Wilson has claimed a member of the royal family once invited her to a drug-fueled orgy allegedly hosted by a tech billionaire. In her memoir Rebel Rising, Ms. Wilson describes receiving an invitation to a party at a ranch near Los Angeles. The Pitch Perfect actor said “the guy who invited me” was 15th or 20th in line to the British throne. She said the royal also told his friend: “We need more girls.” Popular magazine reported. Ms. Wilson remembers arriving dressed as a “buxom lady” with a conical hat. “It was a vibe,” she said. “Watching the British royal flounder while I continually push my boobs up,” the 44-year-old wrote after claiming the royal family member was looking for other female guests at the party. There's a huge private fireworks display, then all of a sudden it's 2 a.m. and a guy comes out with a big tray filled with what looks like a ton of candy, the book reads. Later, he was told that the candy was actually Molly. The actress explained, I turned to the screenwriter I was speaking with, confused. He said, “Oh, it's for the orgy, orgies normally start at these things at this time.” After thinking about the situation, Ms. Wilson said she had an epiphany. Now Windsor's comment about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren't talking about boy-girl ratios like in an eighth-grade disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”, she said. Ms. Wilson further claimed that she had no interest in participating in what was about to unfold and claimed to have run away as quickly as possible.

