35th Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival Offers Basket of Deals | Culture & Leisure

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival will take place April 26-28 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Opening day, Friday, April 27, is Seniors Day, where all seniors ages 62 and older will receive free admission.
Saturday, April 28 is Children's Day and children ages 6-11 can attend the festival for $5 (kids ages 5 and under are always free).
On Sunday, April 28, the day of the holiday, new promotions include: students receive free entry upon presentation of a valid student ID; $5 festival entry before 5 p.m. for all concert ticket holders; and carnival bracelets are $5 off.
Sunday entertainment includes a Hispanic rodeo with bull riding, dancing horses and a concert. (Additional ticket required.)
Other highlights of the festival include: tasting strawberries from local producers; shopping and dining offers from more than 100 sellers; strawberry cooking show; classic cars; Carnival races; and live performances.
Ticket costs are as follows: general admission adult tickets (ages 12-61): $15; youth (6-11 years) and seniors (62 and over) tickets $13; and children (5 years and under) free. Carnival bracelets cost $45. Skip the lines at the box office, go online, simply click to purchase tickets and show up at the door.
To learn more, contact the Santa Maria Fairpark office, 805-925-8824 or visit www.santamariafairpark.com.