GTA 5 actor says he 'shot stuff' for planned 'James Bond Trevor' DLC





Steven Ogg, who played Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto 5, revealed that he “shot some stuff” for a DLC that would have continued the character's adventures, now working as an undercover agent for the FBI, but he “simply disappeared and [Rockstar] I never followed it up.” As those with long memories may recall, Rockstar announcement he was working on “very exciting story DLC” for Grand Theft Auto 5 as early as 2013. However, these projects were quietly shelved after focusing on the hugely popular GTA Online. Rockstar never officially revealed what it had planned for its Grand Theft Auto 5 story DLC, but some tantalizing details have now emerged during a Q&A live stream hosted by Streamily. According to Michael's Santa Ned actor Luke – appearing alongside Shawn Fonteno, who played Franklin Clinton, and Steven Ogg – Rockstar was “originally… going to do a continuation of the stories of Michael, Franklin and Trevor.”

TV news: should video game adaptations for television and cinema happen next?Watch on YouTube Ogg was a little more specific, remembering: “We also had this really cool shit – and I forget if it was DLC, I have no idea – where Trevor was going to be undercover, he works for the federal government. And we shot some of that 'James Bond Trevor' thing.” “He's always a little screwed up but he does his best,” Ogg continued, “and we shot some stuff and then it just disappeared… and they never followed through.” Interestingly, Ogg's memories dovetail with leaked source code datamined late last year, indicating a number of DLCs planned for GTA 5, one of which was given the name “Agent Trevor “. Ogg's comments offer a small but intriguing glimpse into what could have been, but, of course, with GTA 6 now officially revealed, all eyes are on what Rockstar does next. And if everything goes according to plan – which might not be the case – GTA 6 should arrive next year.

