GTA V actor Trevor filmed DLC scenes before they were scrapped
We learned previously that Grand Theft Auto Vthe never-ending Rockstars success story that has He single-handedly sold entire franchises, once had several pieces of single-player DLC in the works. According to previous reportsthe studio abandoned the add-ons planned for the story mode and focused on the money printing Grand Theft Auto Online. But at first glance, an expansion based on Trevor, the most eccentric character of GTA VThe playable trio of s, was further along than we might have thought.
You should play Grand Theft Auto III before GTA VI | Total recall
During a recent Grand Theft Auto V meeting Q&A feedSteven Ogg, who provided voice and motion capture for Trevor in the original 2013 game, gave some details about the cancellation. Agent Trevor A DLC that never saw the light of day. Turns out he also did a bit of motion capture filming for the add-on before it was abandoned, and was able to provide some details on what the DLC would have been (thanks, The loading). As his name suggests, he would have followed Trevor as he went from street criminal to secret agent.
Trevor was going to be undercover; he works for the federal government, Ogg said. And we shot some of that stuff with James Bond Trevor. He's still a little fucked up, but he does his best to pretend […] We shot some stuff and then it disappeared and it never got made. [sic]and they never followed up on it.
Ned Luke, who did the voice and motion capture of Michael, one of the other playable characters in GTA Vsaid the plan was to have story DLC for the game's three protagonists, but said OnlineRockstar's success prompted Rockstar to change its plans. You can watch the entire archived stream on Lukes' YouTube channel below:
While Grand Theft Auto V DLC may be in the rearview mirror, Rockstar is preparing for it Grand Theft Auto VIwhich is scheduled to launch in 2025. However, My city reported in March this development has been delayed and the game could run until 2026.
