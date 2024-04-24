Jackson partners with Memphis to bring live performances to the AMP

JACKSON, Tenn. — A partnership between two destination cities is sure to shake up your Friday night.

Memphis Tourism will launch its first free live music event at AMP in downtown Jackson on April 26 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Expect local and live Memphis music from Marcus Scott as well as entertainment from the Beal Street Flippers.

Aside from the big shows, there will be popular Memphis cuisine and the Stax Museum's Soul Mobile.

Last year, Memphis received more than 600,000 visitors from the greater Jackson area.

The purpose of the event is to give Jackson a taste of Memphis and encourage residents to choose Memphis International Airport as their primary airport.

“This is a way for us to engage with the community and let them know about the daily direct flights from Memphis International Airport. We want to encourage others to explore Memphis, to stay overnight, to stay the weekend. We are excited to have this event and look forward to more events with visiting Jackson and the Jackson community to come,” said Lauren Berry, Public Relations Director for Memphis Tourism.

To reserve your place or find out more, click here.

For more local news, click here.