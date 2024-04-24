Quentin Tarantino's 'The Film Critic': How it collapsed

“I trust myself as a writer, I trust my process,” Quentin Tarantino said on stage at the Adobe Max creative conference in 2016. “I never try to take anything out too early. If I do it, I realize it and put it back. The famous filmmaker added: “Not all films necessarily get made. Not every movie should be made.

And one of those films that won't get made – as the world learned on April 17 – is The film critic, billed as Tarantino's 10th and final film. The project first focused on a writer working for a fictional pornographic magazine in the late 1970s, then gradually evolved, amid a flurry of rewrites, into something resembling a spin-off. off of his ninth film, Once upon a time in Hollywood (with some potential twists and turns, as we'll explain later).

The decision came as a shock given that the project was set to film at least one sequence this year, then go into full production in early 2025 with A-list talent (Brad Pitt, joining Tarantino for a third time). “I don’t remember him rewriting and pushing back a start date so much once he had a movie in mind,” says an agency partner.

A studio was never officially announced, but two sources close to the now-abandoned project said The Hollywood Reporter that Sony Pictures was firmly on board after ushering in the 2019 film Once upon a time to blockbuster status. This film grossed $377.4 million worldwide, making it the biggest film from the writer-director behind Django Unchained ($425.4 million). Tarantino felt like he had found a new compatriot in Sony studio chief Tom Rothman, after directing almost all of his previous films with Harvey Weinstein. Sources say, however, that the mood at Sony is not one of disappointment.

Those who know Tarantino (who had no comment for this story) won't say specifically why he abandoned the film, only that he had become more enthusiastic about other ideas. “He threw out a lot of scripts,” says a longtime rep familiar with Tarantino’s thinking. The filmmaker had also previously emphasized that he liked the idea of ​​”going out on top,” which perhaps added legacy-preserving pressure to his selection of a final film. Tarantino and Sony still intend to partner on the project directed by the filmmaker. “He’s a pure artist,” says a source close to the filmmaker, who pointed out that his nine films are all original stories in an era filled with familiar IP franchises (with one caveat: Jackie Brown was adapted from a novel by Elmore Leonard).

Tarantino had initially confirmed his intention to make The film critic last year, saying it was “based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and who wrote movie reviews for a porn magazine.” Although this description of the character study doesn't seem as catchy as the ideas behind some of his fan-favorite titles, such as Kill Bill movies and pulp Fiction, few people doubted that the result would be anything other than an event photo. With Pitt casting to reprise his laconic and cool stuntman character, Cliff Booth, The film critic may have morphed into something closer to his novelization of Once upon a timewhich contained much more of Booth's story than what we see in the film (Tarantino reportedly spent five years writing Once upon a time as a novel before deciding to make it into a film – showing once again that he can engage deeply with a process).

The exact story details of the film are unknown, but sources close to the project have dropped some intriguing ideas. THR with whom Tarantino played. One was that the Hollywood story could serve as a farewell meta-verse to Tarantino, with the director's previous films existing in the same era. The film critic (which might work, considering his films have a 70s vibe). This way, Tarantino could bring back some of the stars from his previous works to reprise their iconic characters in “movie within a movie” moments, or to play fictionalized versions of themselves as the actors who played those characters . Another idea was that the film could include a movie theater where certain characters could potentially interact with a future aspiring author — like 16-year-old Tarantino, who worked as an usher at a porn theater in Torrence (“I Was Tall Enough to get away with it, “Tarantino once explained).

In recent months, the production has been — as Jules Winnfield might say — assailed from all sides by the tyranny of casting rumors. At one point, The film critic was going to shoot a short segment in February with actor-wrestler Paul Walter Hauser, but a source close to the actor says “he was never involved.” It was also reported that former Tarantino stars John Travolta, Jamie Foxx and Margot Robbie were set to participate in his cinematic farewell. There was even speculation that Tom Cruise would be in the film. Cruise, in Tarantino tradition, was first sought out by Pitt. Once upon a time role, but scheduling forced him to step down. Fans were shipping a Cruise-Tarantino pairing, but The film critic wasn't really going to bring them together. According to sources, Cruise hadn't even met with the filmmaker for a role.

However, actress Olivia Wilde met Tarantino. Wilde reportedly sat with Tarantino this year, although it's unclear whether it was for a role or just a general meeting. A source pointed out a character in a draft of the script based on legendary film critic Pauline Kael.

Another actor who might have come close to a role was David Krumholtz, last seen in Oppenheimer. Sources said Krumholtz was being sought, although it was unclear for exactly what role.

Behind the scenes, Tarantino surrounded himself with familiar collaborators. Producing the project was Stacey Sher, who produced The Hateful Eight And Django Unchained. And Victoria Thomas, who was casting director for the filmmaker's film. Once upon a time, Hateful Eight And Django Unchainedwas in the process of joining the group and reportedly made some initial contacts with the cast when efforts failed.

One party was definitely caught off guard: the California Film Commission, which last year conditionally granted Tarantino's production banner, L. Driver Productions, more than $20 million to film in the state. For the commission, the film remains an “active project” in its tax incentive program, notes a person familiar with the matter, who adds that a Tarantino representative was in contact with the commission as recently as mid -april. . The person said: “They didn't notify us of a fall or removal or anything. »

The question now becomes: what next? Tarantino has been talking about retirement since 2009, when he said he wanted to stop making films before the age of 60 (the filmmaker turned 61 in March). He's been talking about finishing with 10 films since at least 2014. Some of his previously considered but unrealized projects include an R-rated film. Star Trek movie, one Kill Bill: Vol 3, and a Django and Zorro team-up. Regardless of his eventual choice of project, the 10th and final designation will surely result in an unprecedented amount of fan and media anticipation for the film, which will perhaps only add to Tarantino's self-generated burden for succeed in his last one.

At that same creative conference eight years ago, Tarantino was excited about his ten-film project and about ending his directing career with such an exclusive and enviable body of work (“Drop the mic, boom!” he said). he exclaimed. “Tell everyone, 'Match this shit!'”). He also mentioned a unique project he was playing with. “I'm working on a film criticism project about the year 1970, specifically. about the development of the new Hollywood,” Tarantino said. “Do I do it like a book? Do I do it like a documentary? …I'm trying to figure out what to do with it.

Winston Cho contributed to this report.

