Sopranos star Drea de Matteo slams divisive Biden administration: People in Hollywood are petrified | News





Emmy-winning actress Drea de Matteo said she knows from personal experience that many Hollywood the stars want to fight against a social program that divides being pushed by the Biden administration but they are petrified to do so. De Matteo is best known for her role as Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos. She won the 2004 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. By appearing on Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.de Matteo admitted she felt she didn't have the voice to do it. I wanted to. “I really wanted to fight, but I didn’t think I had A, the voice, B, the balls,” de Matteo said. I was kind of thrown to the wolves, I felt like, and once I was there. I was like I'm here, what am I going to do? I'm out of my cage. Like, I might as well, you know, do what I have to do. The Sopranos actress said she now feels supported by her family and God. My children, they believe in what we believe in, which is freedom and unity in a good way. Not the unity that this administration was trying to promote. It was bulls***, de Matteo said. They took all the social agendas and ran with them and used these social issues as pawns to advance their administration, only dividing people. This administration has just hammered home all of these things. And people in Hollywood are petrified. What are you going to denounce against race, gender and all that? she added. People are afraid to have these kinds of conversations. Because first of all, you never win with a label. You will never win. De Matteo then noted how the social climate of the nation has changed so drastically that she has become a conservative today. I'm so liberal that I'm conservative at this point, de Matteo said with a laugh. Liberals are supposed to be open-minded. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Actress' comments come as Biden administration finalizes Title IX Regulations last week, expanding the definition of sex to include transgender identities in situations of sexual harassment and discrimination. The administration, however, left transgender participation in sports an open rulemaking process until after the 2024 election. Your morning overview of the latest news from Colorado Springs and across the country Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

